Security forces deployed outside CBI HQ before Sisodia's court appearance

Personnel of the Delhi Police, Rapid Action Force and CRPF have been deployed outside the CBI headquarters here ahead of former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia's appearance before the Rouse Avenue District Court on Saturday following the end of his five-day custody.
Sisodia was arrested by the CBI on February 26 in connection with the Delhi excise policy scam.
A senior police official said that Sisodia will be produced the court by 2 p.m.
CBI sources have claimed that they would further seek the custodial remand of Sisodia as he was still evasive and was not cooperating.
The central probe agency sources said that in January they seized a computer from the office of Sisodia. Later, it was learnt that files and other data were deleted from the computer.
The CBI then sent the computer to Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) to retrieve the deleted files.
Now the FSL has given them a report and retrieved the whole file deleted from the computer.
First Published: Sat, March 04 2023. 13:27 IST
