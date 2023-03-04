JUST IN
Bribe case: No question of interference with Lokayukta, says Yediyurappa
A cutting-edge security system: Amit Shah at launch of 'Safe City Project'
No doubt on DPDP Bill, being readied for Parliament approval soon: MoS IT
India reports 334 Covid-19 cases, 3 deaths; active tally rises to 2,686
Railways to start Vande Bharat train from Mumbai-Goa: Union minister Danve
EPFO link programmed to deny benefits of SC order on higher pension: Union
Chennai, Kolkata, in India, at particular risk due to sea level rise: Study
WPL could offer a path to India Team for the youth: Gujarat Giants' captain
Australian PM Anthony Albanese to embark on India visit from March 8-11
More than crypto, I am interested in artificial intelligence: Elon Musk
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Bribe case: No question of interference with Lokayukta, says Yediyurappa
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Security forces deployed outside CBI HQ before Sisodia's court appearance

Personnel of the Delhi Police, Rapid Action Force and CRPF have been deployed outside the CBI headquarters here ahead of former Delhi Deputy CM

Topics
CBI | Manish Sisodia | AAP government

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Sisodia
Photo: ANI

Personnel of the Delhi Police, Rapid Action Force and CRPF have been deployed outside the CBI headquarters here ahead of former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia's appearance before the Rouse Avenue District Court on Saturday following the end of his five-day custody.

Sisodia was arrested by the CBI on February 26 in connection with the Delhi excise policy scam.

A senior police official said that Sisodia will be produced the court by 2 p.m.

CBI sources have claimed that they would further seek the custodial remand of Sisodia as he was still evasive and was not cooperating.

The central probe agency sources said that in January they seized a computer from the office of Sisodia. Later, it was learnt that files and other data were deleted from the computer.

The CBI then sent the computer to Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) to retrieve the deleted files.

Now the FSL has given them a report and retrieved the whole file deleted from the computer.

--IANS

ssh/ksk/

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on CBI

First Published: Sat, March 04 2023. 13:27 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU