close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Ex-NCB officer Sameer Wankhede skips CBI questioning in Aryan Khan case

Aryan Khan, who was formally arrested by the NCB on October 3, 2021, after the raid on the cruise ship a day before, was granted bail by the Bombay HC on October 28 after he had spent 25 days in jail

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Sameer Wankhede

Sameer Wankhede

3 min read Last Updated : May 18 2023 | 10:58 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Former NCB officer Sameer Wankhede did not appear for questioning before the CBI on Thursday in connection with a case of alleged demand of Rs 25-crore bribe from superstar Shah Rukh Khan, officials said.

It is alleged that Wankhede and others demanded the bribe to not implicate his son Aryan Khan in the 2021 Cordelia cruise ship drug bust case. The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) did not name Aryan Khan in its charge sheet in the case because of lack of evidence against him.

Wankhede had offered to appear before the agency on Thursday after an FIR was registered against him and four others for allegedly trying to extort the bribe from Shah Rukh Khan on the basis of a NCB inquiry referred to it by the home ministry, sources said.

They said Wankhede did not appear for questioning on Thursday and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) will decide on the future course of action.

The officials said a special enquiry team (SET) of the NCB had red-flagged several lapses and irregularities in the operation on the cruise ship conducted under the "monitoring" of Wankhede.

The NCB had alleged K P Gosavi and his aide Prabhakar Sail, now deceased, were included as independent witnesses in the cruise ship raid on October 2, 2021, on the directions of Wankhede.

Also Read

Punished for being a patriot: Ex-NCB officer of Aryan Khan case on raids

HC grants protection from coercive steps to Wankhede in Aryan Khan case

Sameer Wankhede's phone seized by CBI, startling allegations in FIR

Aryan Khan case: As CBI books Sameer Wankhede, here's all you need to know

CBI books Sameer Wankhede for seeking Rs 25 cr bribe for not framing Aryan

Delhi HC constitutes committee to implement 2021 Rare Disease Policy

Government has massive game plan for civil aviation sector: Scindia

Malpractice in admission process antithetical to Constitution: Delhi HC

Cheetahs' death: SC asks Centre to consider shifting them to Rajasthan

Delhi HC relies on WayBack Machine evidence in patent infringement case

Gosavi, his aide Sanvile D'Souza and others had entered into the conspiracy to "extort of Rs 25 crore" from aryan's family members by "threatening them of the accusation of offences of possession of narcotics substances", the FIR in the case stated.

In order to let him walk free, Gosavi and D'Souza negotiated the amount bringing it down to Rs 18 crore and even collected a token of Rs 50 lakh and returned a part of the amount later, it said.

Aryan Khan, who was formally arrested by the NCB on October 3, 2021, after the raid on the cruise ship a day before, was granted bail by the Bombay High Court on October 28 after he had spent 25 days in jail.

But his name was not included in the list of accused in the NCB charge sheet for lack of evidence.

The SET in its findings, now part of the FIR, said Aryan Khan and other suspects were brought to the NCB office in Gosavi's private vehicle on October 2, 2021.

Wankhede, in the capacity of the immediate supervisory officer, had directed to take Gosavi and Sail as independent witnesses in the proceedings against the accused in the drug bust case, the FIR said.

He had directed then NCB superintendent V V Singh to let Gosavi "handle the accused" while taking him to the NCB office, thereby "allowing a freehand" to him and others in order to create a visual impression that Gosavi had the custody of the accused, it said.

"It appeared that the presence of the independent witness Gosavi around accused persons was created intentionally in such a manner so as to give an impression that Gosavi was an NCB personnel even though there were NCB personnel to handle the custody of the accused persons," the FIR said.

Gosavi was allowed to be present in the company of the accused persons, allowed to come to the NCB office after the raid, and took the freedom to click selfies and recorded the voice note of an accused, it said.

This position "allowed" Gosavi and D'Souza to enter into the "conspiracy" with others to allegedly demand the bribe from Shah Rukh Khan, according to officials.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Narcotics Control Bureau CBI Bribery

First Published: May 18 2023 | 10:58 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

PLI footprint in India-China trade

china, export import, port, shipping, trade, deficit, investment, growth, economy, international
5 min read

Wasn't like movie car chase: Indian-origin cabbie who rescued Harry, Merkle

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, car chase
4 min read

Netflix, Ola, Uber not integrated with PIPOnet app, says NuRe Bharat CEO

Netflix
1 min read

Developers log land purchases worth Rs 26,000 crore in last 17 months

Real estate, Budget house
3 min read
Premium

Logistics makes the world go around

Logistics
6 min read

Most Popular

View More

Your credit card payments overseas will attract a 20% TCS from July 1

Credit card
4 min read

Cabinet reshuffle: Arjun Meghwal replaces Kiren Rijiju as new law minister

kiren rijiju
2 min read

India, UK struggling to make progress in free trade talks: Report

FTA, Free Trade Agreement, Trade Ties, Deals, Partnership
4 min read

SC stays West Bengal government's order banning film 'The Kerala Story'

The kerala story
3 min read

Delhi excise policy scam: Sisodia confesses to destroying two mobile phones

Manish Sisodia
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon