Business Standard
Home / India News / Ex-Telangana Minister T Harish Rao arrested in phone tapping case

Ex-Telangana Minister T Harish Rao arrested in phone tapping case

BRS leader T Harish Rao was detained at the Banjara Hills police station while accompanying BRS MLA P Kaushik Reddy

Photo: Twitter

Photo: Twitter

Md Zakariya Khan New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 05 2024 | 2:34 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Senior Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) leader T Harish Rao, a former Telangana minister and nephew of ex-Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR), was arrested early Thursday morning by the Hyderabad police. The arrest came days after a first information report (FIR) was filed against him for allegedly using state intelligence to monitor the activities of G Chakradhar Goud, a real estate dealer from Siddipet.
 
Goud, who founded the Farmers First Foundation, claimed that the surveillance and death threats were linked to political rivalry as he gained traction among farmers in Siddipet.

Phone tapping case and allegations

The phone tapping case was initiated following a complaint lodged by Goud on December 1 at the Panjagutta police station. Goud alleged that Harish Rao had used state intelligence resources to monitor him, his family, and his associates, accusing the politician of undermining his efforts to support farmers. Harish Rao, however, denied these claims, stating that Telangana CM Revanth Reddy was behind what he called a "false case" against him.
 
 

Arrest and subsequent clashes

Rao was detained at the Banjara Hills police station while accompanying BRS MLA P Kaushik Reddy. This led to a confrontation between Kaushik Reddy, BRS supporters, and the police. Reddy was also taken into custody, and 20 supporters were booked for their role in the incident. 
 

Who is Harish Rao?

Harish Rao has been a prominent figure in Telangana politics. The seven-time MLA from Siddipet is known for his significant role in the Telangana statehood movement and has faced arrest previously, most notably during the 2011 “million march.”
 
He was inducted into the state Cabinet when the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), now BRS, came to power in 2014, holding critical portfolios including Irrigation, Marketing, and Legislative Affairs.
 
Under his leadership, the Kaleshwaram dam project and Mission Kakatiya, a major initiative for water body restoration, were successfully implemented.

More From This Section

Devendra Fadnavis, Eknath Shinde

Maharashtra CM oath taking ceremony LIVE: 'Sena MLAs won't accept any role if Shinde isn't Dy CM'

Siddaramaiah, Karnataka CM

MUDA case: HC issues notice on Siddaramaiah's appeal against bench order

Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu

Six airports leased out through competitive, transparent process: Naidu

Railway Bill 2024

What in the Railways (Amendment) Bill 2024 is upsetting the Opposition?

Naxal, naxalite, weapon, pistol, crime

Naxalites kill two former village heads in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur

 

Harish Rao’s controversies

Over the years, Harish Rao has faced various controversies.
 
In 2018, he sparked a backlash with inflammatory remarks against TDP leader Revuri Prakash Reddy.
 
In 2022, his criticism of Andhra Pradesh’s treatment of Telangana teachers incited strong reactions from the YSR Congress Party.
 
His comments regarding “publicising the release of money” in the run-up to the 2023 Assembly elections even led to the Election Commission withdrawing permission for the Rythu Bandhu scheme's disbursement

Also Read

Droupadi Murmu, Murmu, President, Modi, Narendra Modi

President Murmu urges scientists to deal with agriculture sector challenges

Market, stock market

Stock Market LIVE: Market at day's high; Sensex jumps 1,250 pts to 82,200; Nifty above 24,800

Naresh Balyan

LIVE news: Court asks precedent for transferring MLA Balyan's case to special MP/MLA court

Huawei

Huawei working overtime to meet 'excessive' demand for Mate 70 smartphones

Sachin Tendulkar and Vinod Kambli

1983 World Cup heroes offer support to Kambli, but he must seek rehab

Topics : KCR Telangana govt indian politics BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 05 2024 | 2:34 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEDevendra Fadnavis Oath Taking Ceremony LIVELatest News LIVEWorld Chess Championship LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodaySuraksha Diagnostic IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon