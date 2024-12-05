LIVE news: Devendra Fadnavis to take oath as Maharashtra CM today, PM Modi to attend
BS Web Team New Delhi
Bharatiya Janata Party leader Devendra Fadnavis will be sworn in as Maharashtra Chief Minister at the Azad Maidan in Mumbai on Thursday. Two deputy chief ministers, NCP leader Ajit Pawar and Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde, will also be sworn in at the ceremony in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
France's far-right and left-wing lawmakers joined together Wednesday in a historic no-confidence vote prompted by budget disputes that forces Prime Minister Michel Barnier and his Cabinet members to resign, a first since 1962. The National Assembly approved the motion by 331 votes. A minimum of 288 were needed.
9:12 AM
Council of ministers in Jharkhand to take oath today
The council of ministers of the Hemant Soren-led government in Jharkhand will take oath on Thursday, officials said. Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar will administer the oath to ministers at the Raj Bhavan here. According to the Raj Bhavan, the swearing-in ceremony will begin with Stephen Marandi, the Protem Speaker, taking the oath around noon. Marandi, a senior JMM MLA, was appointed Protem Speaker of the assembly after Soren took oath as the chief minister on November 28.
8:56 AM
Trump seeks to dismiss Georgia election case, citing presidential immunity
President-elect Donald Trump is trying to get the Georgia election interference case against him dismissed, claiming the state's courts will not have jurisdiction over him once he returns to the White House next month.
8:55 AM
Putin praises India's support for SMEs through 'Make In India' initiative
Russian President Vladimir Putin lauded the Indian government and its leadership for its efforts in creating "stable conditions" for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), highlighting India's economic initiatives, particularly the "Make in India" initiative led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
First Published: Dec 05 2024 | 9:05 AM IST