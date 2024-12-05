Business Standard
Home / India News / President Murmu urges scientists to deal with agriculture sector challenges

President Murmu urges scientists to deal with agriculture sector challenges

She also urged the agriculture scientists to come up with ideas to protect soil, water and environment

Droupadi Murmu, Murmu, President, Modi, Narendra Modi

President Droupadi Murmu (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Bhubaneswar
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 05 2024 | 2:33 PM IST

Listen to This Article

President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday called on agriculture scientists to develop and disseminate technologies in a timely manner to deal with natural disasters, adverse effects of climate change and excessive exploitation of resources.

The President made the remarks while addressing the gathering at the 40th convocation of Odisha University of Agricultural and Technology (OUAT) here.

She also urged the agriculture scientists to come up with ideas to protect soil, water and environment from the adverse impact of climate change.

Agriculture is facing new challenges such as natural disasters, adverse effects of climate change, decreasing per capita farm size, and excessive exploitation of natural resources. To deal with these challenges, our scientists will have to develop and disseminate technologies timely. We have to emphasise on environmental protection, soil health protection, water and soil conservation, and better use of natural resources, Murmu said.

 

She noted that climate change-related issues such as rising temperatures and increase in greenhouse gases are affecting agricultural production in the country.

Agricultural scientists have an important responsibility to deal with all such issues, she said, adding, excessive use of chemical fertilisers and pesticides has also emerged as new challenges for the sector.

More From This Section

Naresh Balyan

LIVE news: Court asks precedent for transferring MLA Balyan's case to special MP/MLA court

Devendra Fadnavis, Eknath Shinde

Maharashtra CM oath taking ceremony LIVE: 'Sena MLAs won't accept any role if Shinde isn't Dy CM'

Siddaramaiah, Karnataka CM

MUDA case: HC issues notice on Siddaramaiah's appeal against bench order

Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu

Six airports leased out through competitive, transparent process: Naidu

Railway Bill 2024

What in the Railways (Amendment) Bill 2024 is upsetting the Opposition?

Their (fertiliser and pesticide) effect on soil, water and the environment are a matter of concern for all. Young scientists would find solutions to solve these problems, the President said.

She, however, expressed satisfaction that over the past decade, India has achieved extraordinary success in agricultural production and exporting farm goods to other countries.

This has been possible due to the guidance of our agricultural scientists and the tireless hard work of our farmers, Murmu said.

Murmu said India's economy can be strengthened by the development of agriculture, fishery production and livestock.

The President also urged the students to contribute to the goal of making India a developed nation by 2047 through their innovative ideas and dedicated actions.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Droupadi Murmu, Murmu, President

Benefits of Central schemes not reaching landless tribals: Prez Murmu

sebi

Highlights: Sebi introduces mark-to-market basis valuation for repo transactions by mutual funds

S Paramesh, Upendra Dwivedi

Coast Guard chief calls on Army chief, discusses ICG's capacity building

Droupadi Murmu, Murmu, President

President Murmu bats for technology in medical sector for welfare of people

Droupadi Murmu, Murmu, President

President Droupadi Murmu arrives in Chhattisgarh on two-day visit

Topics : Droupadi Murmu Indian President Scientists agriculture sector

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 05 2024 | 2:33 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEDevendra Fadnavis Oath Taking Ceremony LIVELatest News LIVEWorld Chess Championship LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodaySuraksha Diagnostic IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon