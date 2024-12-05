Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty signals slower start for India markets; Asian markets mixed
Market Live: Investors in the domestic market are likely to remain cautious, while engaging in stock specific action, ahead of the RBI MPC meeting's announcement tomorrow
Stock Market LIVE Today, Thursday, December 5, 2024: With foreign institutional investors (FIIs) continuing to buy Indian equities for the second day in a row, albeit at a slower pace, amid strength in the US markets, investors here were likely to tread cautiously while they await key announcements and commentary from Reserve Bank of India's Monetary Policy Committee's (MPC) ongoing meeting that concludes on Friday.
FIIs net bought Indian shares worth Rs 1,797.60 crore on Wednesday, while DIIs net sold shares worth Rs 900.62 crore.
At 7:50 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading at 24,530, around 30 points behind Nifty futures' last close.
In another development, passive funds tracking the Nifty Next 50 Index have seen their assets under management (AUM) more than double in the past year. Currently, the AUM of funds tracking the Nifty Next 50 stands at nearly Rs 30,000 crore. The top 10 schemes had a cumulative AUM of Rs 27,800 crore at the end of October 2024, up from Rs 13,400 crore a year ago. READ MORE
However, Kotak Asset Management Company's Chief Investment Officer (CIO)-Equity, Harsha Upadhyaya, says investors need to moderate their return expectations from the equity market and should be careful before taking positions. READ MORE
In another news, online investment platforms are rapidly reshaping the mutual fund (MF) distribution landscape. The share of direct plans in SIP accounts has climbed to nearly 40 per cent from around 21 per cent four years ago. READ MORE
That apart, Wall Street's major stock indices rallied to record closing highs, led higher by tech stocks and comments by Federal Reserve officials. The S&P 500 added 0.6 per cent to 6,086 and the Nasdaq Composite jumped 1.3 per cent to 19,735 -- both record highs -- while the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.7 per cent, to 45,014.
MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe rose 0.47 per cent.
US Treasury yields fell after Fed Chair Jerome Powell said the recent strength of the economy will allow the US central bank to "be a little more cautious as we try to find neutral" with interest rate policy.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.15 per cent. Most Asian markets aside from South Korea rose.
In Europe, stocks gained about 0.4 per cent and the euro traded near a two-year low ahead of the no-confidence vote in France.
French lawmakers later in the day voted to oust the fragile coalition of Prime Minister Michel Barnier, deepening the political crisis in the euro zone's second-largest economy. The country is struggling to tame a massive budget deficit.
The single currency, last at $1.0511, was little changed on the day but down about 5 per cent over the last three months. Investors have been bracing for tariffs from US President-elect Donald Trump.
Away from political turmoil, investors are hoping for more clues on the policy path the Fed will likely take next year, with a November employment report due on Friday.
US job openings increased solidly in October while layoffs dropped by the most in 1-1/2 years, data showed on Tuesday. Another survey showed employers hesitant to hire more workers.
US economic activity also expanded slightly in most regions since early October, with employment growth "subdued" and inflation rising at a modest pace and businesses expressing optimism about the future, the Fed said on Wednesday in its "Beige Book" economic summary.
The yield on benchmark US 10-year notes fell 3.3 basis points to 4.188 per cent, from 4.221 per cent late on Tuesday.
St. Louis Fed President Alberto Musalem said the pace of future rate cuts has grown less clear.
The BlackRock Investment Institute (BII) said it sees persistent US inflationary pressures from rising geopolitical fragmentation, big spending on AI and low-carbon transition. In debt markets, BII raised its weighting on short-term US Treasuries to "neutral" from "underweight", saying market pricing now roughly matches its expectations for interest rate cuts from the Fed next year.
"We think it will cut further in 2025, and growth will cool a little, but with inflation still above target the Fed won't have room to cut much past 4 per cent, leaving rates well above pre-pandemic levels," BII said in its 2025 outlook.
Markets see about a 75 per cent chance of a 25 basis point cut this month, with 80 bps of cuts expected by the end of next year.
In currencies, the dollar index, which measures the US currency against six rivals, was little changed at 106.3.
Oil futures slipped as traders awaited an imminent OPEC+ decision on supply. A larger-than-expected draw in US crude stockpiles last week lent some support to prices.
US crude fell 1.62 per cent to $68.81 a barrel and Brent declined to $72.53 per barrel, down 1.48 per cent on the day.
In cryptocurrencies, bitcoin gained 3 per cent to $98,892 and Ethereum rose 7.4 per cent to $3,881 as Trump said he would nominate Paul Atkins to run the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Atkins is seen as a crypto industry-friendly pick.
(With inputs from Reuters.)
8:49 AM
The S&P 500, Nasdaq and Dow all notched record highs overnight and bitcoin, at times a barometer of the mood, was back within a whisker of $100,000. READ MORE
8:46 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Bitcoin crosses $100,000 on optimism over Donald Trump's crypto plans
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Bitcoin rose above $100,000 for the first time on Thursday as the election of Republican Donald Trump as president of the United States spurred expectations that his administration will create a friendly regulatory environment for cryptocurrencies.
Bitcoin has more than doubled in value this year and is up about 45 per cent in the four weeks since Trump's sweeping election victory, which also saw a slew of pro-crypto lawmakers being elected to Congress. READ MORE
8:45 AM
It was alleged that as a stock broker, Axis Securities failed to exercise appropriate due diligence in the matter in its dealer and branch manager compliance policy. READ MORE
8:44 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Specified digital platforms not obligated to register, clarifies Sebi
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Wednesday clarified that specified digital platforms (SDPs) are not required to register with the market regulator. This clarification comes after concerns were raised by trade bodies, including the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) and Nasscom.
Sebi’s proposals aim to prevent the misuse of digital platforms for stock market manipulation, malpractices, or unauthorised investment advice, the market regulator explained. READ MORE
8:43 AM
Additionally, it notified the rule mandating every participant to provide beneficial owners with the option to nominate a person to whom their securities will transfer upon their death.
8:42 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Jungle Camps India sets SME IPO price band at Rs 68-72; to open on Dec 10
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Jungle Camps India Ltd, which provides wildlife and conservation-focused lodges to guests, on Wednesday announced a price band of Rs 68-72 per share for its IPO, which will open on December 10 and close on December 12.
The Initial Public Offering (IPO) -- to list on BSE Small and Medium Enterprises (SME)-- consists of a fresh issue of 4,086,400 equity shares with a face value of Rs 10 each. READ MORE
8:41 AM
PropShare Platina is the first scheme of SM-REIT -- Property Share Investment Trust.
8:40 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Kotak AMC set to enter AIF space; to launch Rs 2,000 cr private credit fund
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Company (AMC) is set to enter the fast-growing alternative investment fund (AIF) space with the launch of a private credit fund next month.
The fund, which aims to raise between Rs 1,500 crore and Rs 2,000 crore, will cater to the capital needs of unlisted companies by providing debt funds for acquisition financing and capital expansion. READ MORE
8:39 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Rise in DIY investing: Direct plans now make up around 40% of SIPs
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Online investment platforms are rapidly reshaping the mutual fund (MF) distribution landscape. The share of direct plans in SIP (systematic investment plan) accounts has climbed to nearly 40 per cent from around 21 per cent four years ago, indicating that the majority of the newer investors are coming in through the direct investment channels.
Mutual fund investors can choose between direct and regular plans. Regular plans, distributed by intermediaries like banks and agents, include commissions for their services. READ MORE
8:38 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Return expectations need to be moderated, says Kotak AMC CIO Upadhyaya
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Investors need to moderate their return expectations from the equity market and should be careful before taking positions, Kotak Asset Management Company's Chief Investment Officer (CIO)-Equity, Harsha Upadhyaya said, asserting that despite the positive growth outlook, the valuations remain higher.
The slowing economy and corporate earnings, as well as higher valuation, make it essential to lower average expectations from equity returns, he said. READ MORE
8:35 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Bharti Airtel, Vi, Indus Towers in focus as DoT bats for expanded telecom PLI
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) is pushing for an expansion of the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for telecom equipment and network products to further localise the manufacturing of key equipment and quickly capture the export demand for 4G and 5G gears. READ MORE
8:32 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: India's GDP growth loses momentum: What's behind the urban spending freeze?
Stock Market LIVE Updates: India-watchers were startled by recent data showing that growth slowed last quarter — by a lot. Gross domestic product expanded only 5.4 per cent between July and September compared to the same period in 2023. While healthy by developed-world standards, that was considerably lower than the Bloomberg consensus estimate of 6.5 per cent or the Reserve Bank of India’s forecast of 7 per cent. READ MORE
8:29 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty Next 50's growth spurt puts Bank Nifty in sights with doubling AUM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Passive funds tracking the National Stock Exchange Nifty Next 50 Index have seen their assets under management (AUM) more than double in the past year. The index’s growing popularity can be attributed to its robust 50 per cent return over the same period. READ MORE
8:26 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indus Towers, Vodafone Idea, L&T, Hero MotoCorp, IGL and others in focus
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Here is a list of stocks that will be in the limelight today, December 5, 2024. READ MORE
8:24 AM
