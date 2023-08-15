Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (0.12%)
65401.92 + 79.27
Nifty (0.03%)
19434.55 + 6.25
Nifty Midcap (-0.17%)
37770.20 -65.95
Nifty Smallcap (-0.47%)
5335.05 -25.45
Nifty Bank (-0.24%)
44090.95 -108.15
Heatmap

Excise dept asks hotels to submit police verification certificate by Sep 15

The direction came in the wake of the excise department being not informed about HCR licensees changing owners, directors or partners of the firms running hotel, clubs and bars

restaurants, hotels, eateries, coronavirus, covid

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 15 2023 | 11:21 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Delhi government has made it mandatory for proprietors and firm partners running hotels, clubs and restaurants in the city to submit their police verification certificates by September 15, officials said on Tuesday.
The step was taken by the excise department to ensure that a person holding the excise licence was of good moral character and did not have any criminal record, officials said.
A recent order of the excise department stated that proprietor or owners of hotels, clubs and restaurants (HCR) as well as partners and directors in firms running such establishments will have to submit their police verifications.
The direction came in the wake of the excise department being not informed about HCR licensees changing owners, directors or partners of the firms running hotel, clubs and bars.
"It was a precautionary step to ensure that the retail liquor trade in Delhi was not affected by any unwanted persons in the wake of the alleged irregularities related to the excise policy 2021-22 which was withdrawn by the Delhi government," said a senior officer.
A number of private firms that were issued licences for opening vends in Delhi, under the excise policy 2021-22, were accused of wrongdoing by the probe agencies CBI and ED.

Also Read

Members only: Business clubs raise the bar for elite networking, unwinding

Licences of clubs serving liquor could be cancelled if CCTV not working

Hospitality industry flocks to Ayodhya as religious tourism gains momentum

State Taxes, Excise Department plans to enhance audit enforcement using AI

Tipplers beware! These liquor brands may soon go off the shelves in Delhi

India well placed to face, address emerging challenges: Amb Sandhu

2 more bodies found in rain-hit areas of Uttarakhand, 7 still missing

Light rain in parts of Delhi, maximum temperature settles at 35.2 degrees

Wrong dates, facts: Pilot slams Amit Malviya over Mizoram claims on father

Delhi Assembly session likely to witness uproar over GNCTD (Amendment) Act

There are over 970 HCR licensees in the city who can serve liquor at the hotels, clubs and restaurants operated by them.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : excise revenue hotels Restaurant

First Published: Aug 15 2023 | 11:21 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News Live UpdatesITC Q1 ResultsIndependence Day 2023Independence Eve AddressTelangana Elections 2023CPI InflationBigg Boss OTT 2 FinaleI-Day 2023 | Har Ghar Tiranga CampaignUniform Civil Code

Companies News

Ashok Leyland to acquire OHM India as part of EV plan, to invest Rs 300 crITC Q1FY24 results: Net profit rises 16% to Rs 5,180 cr, revenue down 6%

India News

Independence Day 2023: 20 Best quotes, wishes and messagesIRCTC, Delhi Metro Rail sign MoU for QR code-based DMRC tickets

Technology News

Motorola launches Moto e13 budget smartphone at Rs 8,999: Know price, specsReliance Jio likely to announce two 5G smartphones at RIL AGM: Details here

Economy News

CPI-based inflation surges to 7.44% in July on 11.51% retail food inflationPresident Murmu to launch new frigate 'INS Vindhyagiri' on Thursday
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan Election 2023Telangana Election 2023Madhya Pradesh Election 2023Chhattisgarh Election 2023Mizoram Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024BudgetAssembly Election 2023
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon