Excise policy case: Court issues production warrant for Arvind Kejriwal

The Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi issued a production warrant for Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday, alongside a summons for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

This action follows the court's cognisance of a supplementary chargesheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), concerning its investigation into alleged money laundering linked to the former excise policy of the AAP government.

Special judge Kaveri Baweja has directed that Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal be physically produced in court on Friday, following the submission of the ED's seventh supplementary chargesheet in the case and the end of his extended judicial custody.

Additionally, Judge Baweja took cognisance of the ED's eighth supplementary chargesheet, which introduces Vinod Chauhan and Ashish Mathur as new accused. A production warrant has been issued for Chauhan, while Mathur has been summoned to appear in court on the same day as the AAP national convenor.

Earlier, on July 4, the court had reserved its decision on the seventh and eighth supplementary chargesheets, both of which include Kejriwal's name, for a final ruling on July 9.

The ED's chargesheet implicates the Delhi Chief Minister, citing conversations with "hawala operators" regarding suspected illicit funds related to the liquor policy issue. These exchanges were reportedly extracted from the devices of these operators after Kejriwal's arrest on March 21, following repeated refusals to provide device passwords.

According to the agency, Chauhan allegedly facilitated a transfer of Rs 25.5 crore from Delhi to Goa during the February 2022 Assembly elections in Goa. He also stands accused of arranging meetings involving high court judges and Kejriwal.

Delhi CM falsely arrested by ED, says Sunita Kejriwal

Last week, Sunita Kejriwal, wife of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, said his arrest by the ED in the excise policy case was the result of a deliberate political scheme.

She claimed that Arvind Kejriwal was falsely implicated based on a statement from Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Member of Parliament (MP) Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy (MSR). In a video statement, she appealed for public support, describing her husband as a sincere, well-educated, and patriotic individual.

She further said that without public backing, such treatment of the AAP national convenor would discourage educated individuals from entering politics.

(With agency inputs)