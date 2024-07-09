Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Excise policy case: Court issues production warrant for Arvind Kejriwal

Special judge Kaveri Baweja has directed that Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal be physically produced in court on Friday, following the submission of the ED's seventh supplementary chargesheet

Kejriwal, Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi CM

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo: PTI)

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 09 2024 | 4:37 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi issued a production warrant for Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday, alongside a summons for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

This action follows the court's cognisance of a supplementary chargesheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), concerning its investigation into alleged money laundering linked to the former excise policy of the AAP government.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Special judge Kaveri Baweja has directed that Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal be physically produced in court on Friday, following the submission of the ED's seventh supplementary chargesheet in the case and the end of his extended judicial custody.

Additionally, Judge Baweja took cognisance of the ED's eighth supplementary chargesheet, which introduces Vinod Chauhan and Ashish Mathur as new accused. A production warrant has been issued for Chauhan, while Mathur has been summoned to appear in court on the same day as the AAP national convenor.

Earlier, on July 4, the court had reserved its decision on the seventh and eighth supplementary chargesheets, both of which include Kejriwal's name, for a final ruling on July 9.

The ED's chargesheet implicates the Delhi Chief Minister, citing conversations with "hawala operators" regarding suspected illicit funds related to the liquor policy issue. These exchanges were reportedly extracted from the devices of these operators after Kejriwal's arrest on March 21, following repeated refusals to provide device passwords.

More From This Section

Modi, Narendra Modi

LIVE: Can understand your pain when terrorists attacked Dagestan, PM Modi tells Putin

Rain, Rainfall, monsoon, New Delhi Rains

Delhi commuters face traffic snarls as heavy rain causes waterlogging

Mihir shah

Mumbai BMW hit-and-run case: Accused Mihir Shah arrested after 72 hours

Patanjali Ayurved

Supreme Court asks IMA to ensure Patanjali removes misleading ads

Hathras stampede, Hathras Incident

Hathras stampede: UP govt suspends six officials after SIT submits report


According to the agency, Chauhan allegedly facilitated a transfer of Rs 25.5 crore from Delhi to Goa during the February 2022 Assembly elections in Goa. He also stands accused of arranging meetings involving high court judges and Kejriwal.

Delhi CM falsely arrested by ED, says Sunita Kejriwal


Last week, Sunita Kejriwal, wife of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, said his arrest by the ED in the excise policy case was the result of a deliberate political scheme.

She claimed that Arvind Kejriwal was falsely implicated based on a statement from Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Member of Parliament (MP) Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy (MSR). In a video statement, she appealed for public support, describing her husband as a sincere, well-educated, and patriotic individual.

She further said that without public backing, such treatment of the AAP national convenor would discourage educated individuals from entering politics.

(With agency inputs)

Also Read

Mahua Moitra, mahua, Moitra

Highlights: Delhi Police books TMC MP Mahua Moitra for 'derogatory' social media post on NCW chief

Kejriwal, Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi CM

HC to hear Kejriwal's plea seeking additional legal meeting on Tuesday

Kejriwal, Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi CM

BJP should present docs to prove Kejriwal okayed tree felling in Ridge: AAP

Sunita Kejriwal, kejriwal wife

Delhi CM victim of deep conspiracy, falsely arrested by ED: Sunita Kejriwal

Kejriwal, Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi CM

Excise scam: Delhi HC asks CBI to respond to Arvind Kejriwal's bail plea

Topics : Arvind Kejriwal Excise Duty Sunita Kejriwal Aam Aadmi Party AAP government AAP Delhi court Enforcement Directorate Supreme Court

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 09 2024 | 4:36 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMumbai Rains UpdatesMarriage LoanLatest News LIVEPaytm CrisisGold-Silver Price TodayBudget WatchLok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon