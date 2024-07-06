Delhi CM victim of deep conspiracy, falsely arrested by ED: Sunita Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal alleged on Saturday that he was made the victim of a "deep political conspiracy" and arrested by the ED in the excise policy case based on a false statement by a witness.



In a video message, she said the ED arrested Arvind Kejriwal based on the statement of TDP MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy (MSR). The Telugu Desam Party is a constituent of the ruling NDA.



Sunita Kejriwal also asked people to support the Delhi chief minister, saying he is an honest, educated and patriotic man, and if the public does not support him, no educated person would want to join politics given the treatment meted out to the AAP leader.



She claimed that MSR changed his statement to the ED about his meeting with the Delhi chief minister after his son Raghava Magunta Reddy was arrested and denied bail.



According to Sunita Kejriwal, MSR earlier said that he had met with the Delhi chief minister on March 16, 2021, regarding land for a charitable trust he wanted to open in Delhi but changed his statement on July 17, 2023, following his son's arrest.



"In his statement to the ED, MSR said Kejriwal asked him in the presence of nearly 10 people to enter the liquor business in Delhi and pay Rs 100 crore to AAP. Would anybody ask for money before so many people," she asked.



Sunita Kejriwal also claimed that after MSR changed his statement, his son was given bail.



"It is apparent that his statement is false," she added.



Appealing to people to share her videos, the Delhi chief minister's wife alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi wants to finish off Kejriwal and the Aam Aadmi Party using the ED and CBI.



No immediate reaction was available from the ED or the BJP.



Kejriwal was arrested by the ED on March 21 in a money laundering case related to alleged irregularities in his government's scrapped excise policy 2021-22. He is currently in judicial custody after being arrested by the CBI.