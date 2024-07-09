Hathras stampede: UP govt suspends six officials after SIT submits report

Police at the scene a day after the massive stampede that took place during a 'satsang' in Hathras district. (Photo: PTI)

The Uttar Pradesh government suspended six officials after the two-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) submitted its report on the Hathras stampede, which killed 121 people on June 2.

The state government suspended Sikandra Rao sub-divisional magistrate, circle officer, tehsildar, station house officer, and two local police outpost in-charge officers. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The SIT report attributes responsibility for the tragic incident to the event organisers, local police, and administration.

The report did not include ‘godman’ Suraj Pal, also known as Bhole Baba or Narayan Sakaar Hari, among those found guilty. The stampede victims had gathered to attend a satsang organised by Bhole Baba.

According to earlier police statements, female victims fell on the ground while attempting to collect soil that the preacher had walked on before leaving the event at the Sikandra Rao area of Hathras.

The suspended officials include SDM Ravindra Kumar, Circle Officer Anand Kumar, Station House Officer Ashish Kumar, Tehsildar Sushil Kumar, Manveer Singh, who is the chowki in-charge of Kachora, and Brijesh Pandey, the chowki in-charge of Pora.

Following the stampede, an SIT of Additional Director-General of Police (Agra Zone) Anupam Kulshreshtha and Divisional Commissioner (Aligarh) Chaitra V was set up. The team inspected the site on July 2, July 3, and July 5.

According to Uttar Pradesh government officials, the investigation involved collecting statements from 125 individuals, including administrative and police officials, members of the public, and eyewitnesses. The SIT also reviewed news articles, on-site videography, photographs, and video clips.

Hathras case: Cannot rule out conspiracy, says SIT report

The SIT report did not dismiss the possibility of a conspiracy, a concern previously mentioned by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath when he called for a thorough investigation.

On suspension of six officials, the SIT stated that these individuals failed to treat the event with seriousness and did not inform their superiors. “The sub-divisional magistrate of Sikandra Rao granted permission for the event without inspecting the venue...” the SIT said.

Lack of adequate arrangements, says SIT report

The SIT further stated that the event organisers misrepresented information to secure approval for the event and did not adhere to the stipulated conditions for the granted permission. “They did not make adequate and smooth arrangements despite inviting an unexpected crowd, nor did they comply with the conditions set by the local administration for the program. People associated with the organising committee have been found guilty of spreading chaos. Individuals added by the committee without proper police verification contributed to the disorder,” the SIT said.

It further said that the satsang performers and the audience were allowed to mingle freely, with no security measures in place.

“Despite the large crowd, no barricading or passage arrangements were made, and when the accident occurred, members of the organising committee fled from the scene,” it said.

[With agency inputs]