LIVE: Death toll in Surat building collapse rises to 7; several still trapped, rescue operation on

At least seven people died after a six-storey building collapsed in Surat's Sachin Pali village. The collapse, which occurred on Saturday (July 6) was triggered by several days of incessant rainfall. Rescue operations went on throughout the night, and a woman was pulled out from the debris. "The search operation continued throughout the night. Seven dead bodies have been recovered," Chief Fire Officer, Basant Pareek told news agency ANI. The seventh body was pulled out at 6 am, he added.



Hamas has signalled flexibility in its demand for permanent ceasefire while negotiating with Israel. A senior Hamas official confirmed to CNN that the group is prepared to reconsider its insistence on Israel committing to a permanent ceasefire before signing any deal. The shift in Hamas' position comes amidst renewed indirect negotiations between Israeli and Hamas representatives in Qatar.



The Jagannath Rath Yatra has started in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad with much fanfare. A large crowd of devotees has already gathered for the yatra on Sunday (July 7) morning. Ahead of the annual Rath Yatra, Union Home Minister Amit Shah performed 'mangla aarti' at Jagannath Temple in Ahmedabad. Meanwhile, Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel also performed the 'PahindVidhi' or the symbolic cleaning of the path for the chariot of Jagannath for Rath Yatra which includes the raths (chariots) of Lord Jagannath, his brother Balbhadra and sister Subhadra.





