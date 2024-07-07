LIVE: Death toll in Surat building collapse rises to 7; several still trapped, rescue operation on
From Surat's building collapse to Israel-Hamas truce talks, catch all the latest update from across the globe here
BS Web Team New Delhi
At least seven people died after a six-storey building collapsed in Surat's Sachin Pali village. The collapse, which occurred on Saturday (July 6) was triggered by several days of incessant rainfall. Rescue operations went on throughout the night, and a woman was pulled out from the debris. "The search operation continued throughout the night. Seven dead bodies have been recovered," Chief Fire Officer, Basant Pareek told news agency ANI. The seventh body was pulled out at 6 am, he added.
Hamas has signalled flexibility in its demand for permanent ceasefire while negotiating with Israel. A senior Hamas official confirmed to CNN that the group is prepared to reconsider its insistence on Israel committing to a permanent ceasefire before signing any deal. The shift in Hamas' position comes amidst renewed indirect negotiations between Israeli and Hamas representatives in Qatar.
The Jagannath Rath Yatra has started in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad with much fanfare. A large crowd of devotees has already gathered for the yatra on Sunday (July 7) morning. Ahead of the annual Rath Yatra, Union Home Minister Amit Shah performed 'mangla aarti' at Jagannath Temple in Ahmedabad. Meanwhile, Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel also performed the 'PahindVidhi' or the symbolic cleaning of the path for the chariot of Jagannath for Rath Yatra which includes the raths (chariots) of Lord Jagannath, his brother Balbhadra and sister Subhadra.
9:17 AM
Jagannath Yatra to be carried out in Puri amid tight security; massive pilgrim turnout anticipated
9:11 AM
As India, Austria mark 75 years of diplomatic relations, PM Modi to visit country next week
9:06 AM
Train services suspended on section of Mumbai suburban network after heavy rainfall
Local train services between Kasara and Titwala stations in Maharashtra's Thane district were suspended on Sunday morning following heavy rains and a tree fall, officials said. At around 6.30 am, soil came on tracks between Atgaon and Thansit stations due to heavy trains and a tree fall blocked tracks near Vashind station, disrupting rail traffic on the busy Kalyan-Kasara route. x"Train services between Kasara and Titwala have been suspended temporarily," a spokesperson of the Central Railway (CR) said.
8:47 AM
Hamas accepts US proposal; ready to release Israeli hostages, drop demand for permanent ceasefire
Hamas has accepted the proposal floated by the US, as per which, it will release Israeli hostages, according to a Reuters report. Hamas has also dropped its demand for a permanent ceasefire, the report added.
8:42 AM
Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel extends greetings on Jagannath Rath Yatra; says all arrangements made for devotees
8:32 AM
Four terrorists eliminated in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam; 2 soldiers killed, search for others underway
8:27 AM
Surat Building Collapse: Bodies sent for autopsy; rescue workers clearing debris
First Published: Jul 07 2024 | 8:26 AM IST