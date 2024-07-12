Excise policy case: Delhi court extends Kejriwal's custody till July 25

The court had issued a production warrant for Kejriwal and AAP on Tuesday after taking cognisance of the supplementary charge sheet | (Photo: PTI)

A court here on Friday extended till July 25 the judicial custody of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the corruption case linked to the alleged excise policy scam being probed by the CBI.

Kejriwal was produced through video conferencing before Special Judge Kaveri Baweja.

He appeared in connection with the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) cases on the expiry of his judicial custody.

Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court had granted him interim bail in the money laundering case linked to the alleged scam.

In May, the ED had filed its seventh supplementary charge sheet in the case, naming Kejriwal and his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) as accused.

The court had issued a production warrant for Kejriwal and AAP on Tuesday after taking cognisance of the supplementary charge sheet.

AAP national secretary Pankaj Gupta represented the party before the court.