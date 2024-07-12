Govt inks MoU with NGO to create accessible space for disabled people

To support these training initiatives, DEPwD and EMA will develop and maintain software tools for accessibility education | Representative Image

The Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities has inked an MoU with a Gujarat-based NGO to advance training programs on accessibility in an effort to create more inclusive spaces for those suffering from disabilities.

The MoU between the department and the NGO EnableMe Access Association (EMA) was signed on July 9.

A copy of the MoU, shared with PTI, outlines two initial training programs: "Advanced Training in Accessibility" for empanelled accessibility auditors and Central Public Works Department engineers.

These programs aim to educate participants on Indian accessibility standards, universal design perspectives, and the National Building Code and Harmonized Guidelines and Space Standards (HGSS).

Training will be conducted in offline, online, and hybrid formats, featuring instructors with disabilities to offer firsthand insights and foster empathy.

To support these training initiatives, DEPwD and EMA will develop and maintain software tools for accessibility education.

These tools will play a critical role in capacity building across multiple stakeholders, integrating seamlessly with the Accessible India Campaign 2.0 and enhancing the functionality of the Sugamya Bharat Application.

The EMA will also lend its expertise to bolster the Accessible India Campaign 2.0. This support includes creating action plans to improve the accessibility of both existing and new infrastructure, advising on app enhancements to streamline data collection and complaint resolution, and conducting accessibility assessments on establishments flagged through the Sugamya Bharat App.

Effectiveness of the training programs will be evaluated through various metrics such as participant satisfaction, increased knowledge and skills related to accessibility standards, and a reduction in unresolved accessibility complaints. Periodic reviews will ensure continuous improvement and adaptability of the training initiatives.

DEPwD will provide logistical support for the training programs, including accessible venues, internet connectivity, and other necessary facilities.

The EMA will cover the costs of training facilitation and expert feedback, funded through corporate social responsibility initiatives, individual donations, or collaborations.