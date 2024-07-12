Business Standard
Radical preacher Amritpal's brother held by Jalandhar police in drug case

Harpreet Singh was nabbed along with another accomplice, identified as Lovepreet Singh alias Luv, by Jalandhar Rural police on Thursday evening

Amritpal Singh

Amritpal Singh is currently lodged in a prison in Assam's Dibrugarh district for offences under the National Security Act (NSA). | Photo: ANI

Press Trust of India Chandigarh
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 12 2024 | 1:04 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Radical Sikh preacher and Khadoor Sahib MP Amritpal Singh's brother Harpreet Singh has been apprehended by Jalandhar police in a drug case, a senior police official said on Friday.
Harpreet Singh was nabbed along with another accomplice, identified as Lovepreet Singh alias Luv, by Jalandhar Rural police on Thursday evening, the official said.
"Four grams of ICE (methamphetamine) drug was recovered from him during checking of the car in which the duo was travelling," he said.
The official said that Harpreet Singh is aged between 30-35 and "was into some dispatching work in transport".
"Both Harpreet Singh and Lovepreet Singh hail from Amritsar," he added.
 
Amritpal Singh is currently lodged in a prison in Assam's Dibrugarh district for offences under the National Security Act (NSA). Recently, he was flown to Delhi on a four-day custody parole for taking oath as a Lok Sabha member.
Having fought the 2024 Lok Sabha elections as an independent, Amritpal Singh won from the Khadoor Sahib seat defeating Congress candidate Kulbir Singh Zira.
Amritpal Singh, who heads the 'Waris Punjab De' outfit and has styled himself after slain Khalistani militant Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale, was jailed along with nine of his associates under the NSA.
He was arrested in Moga's Rode village after he and his supporters on February 23 last year barged into the Ajnala police station breaking barricades, brandishing swords and guns, and clashed with police personnel in an attempt to free one of his aides from custody.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : drug abuse Punjab Drugs ban Khalistan issue

First Published: Jul 12 2024 | 1:04 PM IST

