North Delhi water supply hit by Munak Canal breach, repairs in progress

New Delhi: Workers during repair and restoration work on the breached portion of the Munak canal sub branch, in New Delhi, Friday, July 12, 2024. (Photo: PTI)

Repair work on a sub-branch of the Munak Canal in North Delhi continued on Friday following a breach that resulted in water flooding residential areas, including the JJ Colony of Bawana. The breach, reported late Wednesday night, led to significant waterlogging, impacting the water supply in various parts of the city.

Here are the latest updates on the breach and repair efforts so far.



A breach in the Munak Canal, led to severe waterlogging in the nearby residential areas yesterday. #WATCH | Drone visuals of Munak Canal in the Bawana area of North Delhi.A breach in the Munak Canal, led to severe waterlogging in the nearby residential areas yesterday. pic.twitter.com/I2I2was7Er July 12, 2024 Munak Canal breach: What happened? The Munak Canal is a crucial water supply infrastructure located in Haryana. It was constructed to reduce water losses in the Western Yamuna Canal and to facilitate the efficient transport of water to Delhi. The canal also helps in managing water-sharing agreements between Haryana and Delhi.

Between midnight and 2 am on Thursday, there was a breach in the canal’s Career Lined Channel (CLC), a sub-branch of Munak Canal which runs into Bawana. The breach led to flooding in nearby residential areas and also affected the water supply to several areas.

Water Minister Atishi stated that the breach affected water treatment plants in Dwarka, Hyderpur, Bawana, and Nangloi. While production from Bawana, Nangloi, and Hyderpur plants was expected to normalise by Thursday evening, the Dwarka water plant, which relies entirely on the CLC, was anticipated to remain affected until Friday evening.

A thorough investigation will take place to find out what led to the Munak Canal breach, the minister said.

Water recovery and repair efforts of Munak Canals

Repairs commenced on Thursday to plug the breach, with the Haryana department being kept in regular contact. Water released from the Kakroi head was diverted to another sub-branch of the Munak Canal to mitigate the impact.

Officials have been on-site to monitor the repair work and ensure water is pumped out from affected areas. Local residents confirmed that dewatering machines have been used to clear waterlogging in JJ Colony. The breach caused knee-deep water in several parts of Bawana.

Multiple agencies, including the MCD, PWD, and DDA, deployed mobile pumps to drain water from inundated areas. Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena advised the Chief Secretary to coordinate with Delhi ministers and Haryana authorities to ensure the channel is restored promptly. The CEO of Delhi Jal Board confirmed that repairs would be completed by Friday evening.

Emergency response and relief measures

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams were dispatched to evacuate affected residents, while the Irrigation and Flood Control Department deployed pumps and provided additional boats to the NDRF as required. The DUSIB made arrangements for relief and rehabilitation, including basic services and shelter.

The Disaster Management Cell of the Revenue Department provided relief as per norms.

The Area District Magistrate deployed executive magistrates to coordinate relief and rescue operations. Public announcements were made to inform residents about the arrangements, and the Health Department ensured medical teams were available for emergencies.

Political reactions to Munak Canal breach

Responding to the Munak Canal breach, Delhi LG V K Saxena highlighted the need for regular maintenance of the Munak Canal in a letter to the Chief Secretary on Thursday. The LG also advised the Chief Secretary to discuss the issue with Delhi Water Minister Atishi and Flood Control Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj to ensure proper coordination with Haryana authorities for the canal's restoration and maintenance. The ruling Aam Aadmi Party criticised Delhi LG accusing him of misrepresenting facts in his communications.

