Excise Policy case: HC extends interim bail of Amit Arora till Aug 30

Delhi High Court on Wednesday extended interim bail of accused businessman Amit Arora in Delhi Excise Policy case till August 30, noting his precarious health condition. Arora had filed a regular bail application seeking relief under the provison to Section 45 of the PMLA as his bail is set to expire on August 21. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp "Till the next date of hearing i.e., 30.08.2024, the applicant/petitioner is granted interim bail on account of his precarious medical condition, upon his furnishing a personal bond in the sum of Rs. 2,00,000/- and one surety of the like amount," the court said.

Senior Advocate Vikas Pahwa, along with Advocate Prabhav Ralli, argued for interim bail on the grounds of Arora's urgent need for hospitalisation and his prolonged detention of approximately 16 months. They also cited the recent judgment in the Manish Sisodia vs. Directorate of Enforcement case.

Recently, Arora's counsel informed the court of Justice Neena Bansal Krishna that he is suffering from life-threatening diseases. The medical records indicate that on August 16, Arora was brought to a clinic with symptoms including breathlessness, cough, dyspnoea on exertion, and fever. He was subsequently referred to a hospital where he was advised to be admitted and given oxygen.

Amit Arora had been out on interim bail since August 12, following an order by a special judge under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

In November 2022, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested businessman Amit Arora in connection with the money laundering investigation related to the Delhi excise policy case.

Arora, who is the director of Buddy Retail Private Limited based in Gurugram, has been named in the FIR filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in this matter.