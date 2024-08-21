Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / India News / Excise Policy case: HC extends interim bail of Amit Arora till Aug 30

Excise Policy case: HC extends interim bail of Amit Arora till Aug 30

Arora had filed a regular bail application seeking relief under the provison to Section 45 of the PMLA as his bail is set to expire on August 21

gavel law cases

Amit Arora had been out on interim bail since August 12, following an order by a special judge under the Prevention of Corruption Act | Photo: Wikimedia Commons

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 21 2024 | 2:58 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Delhi High Court on Wednesday extended interim bail of accused businessman Amit Arora in Delhi Excise Policy case till August 30, noting his precarious health condition.
Arora had filed a regular bail application seeking relief under the provison to Section 45 of the PMLA as his bail is set to expire on August 21.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
"Till the next date of hearing i.e., 30.08.2024, the applicant/petitioner is granted interim bail on account of his precarious medical condition, upon his furnishing a personal bond in the sum of Rs. 2,00,000/- and one surety of the like amount," the court said.
Senior Advocate Vikas Pahwa, along with Advocate Prabhav Ralli, argued for interim bail on the grounds of Arora's urgent need for hospitalisation and his prolonged detention of approximately 16 months. They also cited the recent judgment in the Manish Sisodia vs. Directorate of Enforcement case.
Recently, Arora's counsel informed the court of Justice Neena Bansal Krishna that he is suffering from life-threatening diseases. The medical records indicate that on August 16, Arora was brought to a clinic with symptoms including breathlessness, cough, dyspnoea on exertion, and fever. He was subsequently referred to a hospital where he was advised to be admitted and given oxygen.
Amit Arora had been out on interim bail since August 12, following an order by a special judge under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

More From This Section

Pooja Khedkar IAS trainee

LIVE news: Delhi HC extends interim protection from arrest to Puja Khedkar till Aug 29

Badlapur Protest, Mumbai Protest,

Badlapur LIVE news: Maharashtra Opposition declares Aug 24 bandh to protest Badlapur incident

Doctor Protest, Protest

Ex-principal sold dead bodies, took bribes, allege former RG Kar official

Students protest, Student protest

JNU V-C meets protesting students, urges them to end hunger strike

Susieben Shah, MSCPCR chief

Badlapur school chose cover-up over helping parents: MSCPCR chief

In November 2022, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested businessman Amit Arora in connection with the money laundering investigation related to the Delhi excise policy case.
Arora, who is the director of Buddy Retail Private Limited based in Gurugram, has been named in the FIR filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in this matter.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Trainee IAS officer Puja Khedkar

Delhi HC extends interim protection of IAS Pooja Khedkar till August 29

Delhi High Court

Delhi HC to hear as PIL Swamy's plea over Rahul Gandhi's citizenship

Subramanian Swamy

Swamy files PIL to quash Rahul Gandhi's citizenship, cites Brit nationality

bajrang punia

Delhi HC restores IOA mandate on plea seeking stay on WFI's functioning

Spicejet

Delhi HC refuses listing of Spicejet's plea against grounding of 3 engines

Topics : Delhi High Court PMLA Money laundering

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 21 2024 | 2:58 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodaySaraswati Saree Depot listingKolkata Doctor rape-murder case LIVEMpox Virus UpdatesBharat Bandh 2024Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case UpdateBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon