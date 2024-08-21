Business Standard
Home / India News / JNU V-C meets protesting students, urges them to end hunger strike

JNU V-C meets protesting students, urges them to end hunger strike

The students have been demanding that the V-C meet and address them on their charter of demands since August 11

Students protest, Student protest

Their demands also include a caste census, lifting the ban on protests on campus and withdrawal of proctorial inquiries initiated against students for participating in protests | Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 21 2024 | 2:49 PM IST

Listen to This Article

JNU Vice-Chancellor Santishree D Pandit on Wednesday met the students protesting against the university's alleged unresponsive attitude to their various demands, including increasing scholarship amounts, and urged them to end their hunger strike which entered the 10th day.
The students have been demanding that the V-C meet and address them on their charter of demands since August 11.
Their demands also include a caste census, lifting the ban on protests on campus and withdrawal of proctorial inquiries initiated against students for participating in protests on campus.
In a purported video, the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) V-C is seen trying to convince the protesters to end their hunger strike.
"I am doing whatever I can for all of you. You all are like my children. I am requesting you to end this strike. It makes me feel bad. Even I come from a backward class and I know the struggle that you had to face to reach here...," Pandit is heard telling the protesters.
In the video, the V-C is seen requesting Jawaharlal Nehru University Students Union (JNUSU) president Dhananjay to end the hunger strike.

Topics : Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU students Protest

First Published: Aug 21 2024 | 2:49 PM IST

