Excise scam case: Court extends Kavitha's judicial custody till May 14

A Delhi court on Tuesday extended till May 14 the judicial custody of K Kavitha in a money laundering case related to the alleged excise scam.

Special judge for CBI and ED matters Kaveri Baweja extended the custody of the Telangana MLC after she was produced before the court on expiry of her remand.

During the proceedings, the Enforcement Directorate told the court the investigation was at a crucial stage and it may file a charge sheet against Kavitha within a week.