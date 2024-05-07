Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Excise scam case: Court extends Kavitha's judicial custody till May 14

Special judge for CBI and ED matters Kaveri Baweja extended the custody of the Telangana MLC after she was produced before the court on expiry of her remand

BRS leader K Kavitha (Photo: ANI)

During the proceedings, the Enforcement Directorate told the court the investigation was at a crucial stage and it may file a charge sheet against Kavitha within a week. (Photo: ANI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 07 2024 | 4:15 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A Delhi court on Tuesday extended till May 14 the judicial custody of K Kavitha in a money laundering case related to the alleged excise scam.
Special judge for CBI and ED matters Kaveri Baweja extended the custody of the Telangana MLC after she was produced before the court on expiry of her remand.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
During the proceedings, the Enforcement Directorate told the court the investigation was at a crucial stage and it may file a charge sheet against Kavitha within a week.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Excise Duty Delhi Courts Law

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 07 2024 | 4:15 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEGold Silver Price TodayMet Gala 2024Titan Share PriceIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon