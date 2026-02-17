Exciting to see Andhra's AI, technology driven growth, says Bill Gates

Microsoft founder and Gates Foundation chairman Bill Gates on Tuesday hailed Andhra Pradesh's rapid development, saying it was exciting to see the state's growth being accelerated through AI and technology.

Following his visit to Amaravati, Gates expressed his admiration for the southern state's innovations across health, agriculture and education.

"Thank you for the warm welcome, N Chandrababu Naidu. It's exciting to witness Andhra Pradesh's growth being accelerated through AI, technology, and innovations across health, agriculture & education," he said in a post on X.

On Monday, Gates had engaged in several activities in the greenfield capital city of Amaravati, beginning with an interaction with the CM and others, reviewing presentations on the use of technology in governance and also a visit to a banana orchard by the Krishna river bank in Undavalli village in Guntur district.

According to the tech czar, India is leading the global digital revolution.

He credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Naidu for their key role.

He also heaped praises on Naidu for his long-term vision, saying a majority of IT experts, including many at Microsoft, are from the Telugu states.