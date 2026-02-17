Tuesday, February 17, 2026 | 09:03 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / Delhi air quality worsens to 'poor' despite favourable weather; AQI at 259

Delhi air quality worsens to 'poor' despite favourable weather; AQI at 259

Air quality dips back into 'poor' category with several monitoring stations recording 'very poor' levels; IMD forecasts rising temperatures for today, and light rain with gusty winds on February 18

The IMD has indicated a gradual rise in minimum temperatures by 3 to 4 degrees Celsius over the next two days, with no significant change thereafter (Photo:PTI)

Apexa Rai New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 17 2026 | 9:00 AM IST

Delhi residents woke up to a hazy Tuesday morning as pollution levels climbed again across the national capital, even as temperatures continued their upward trend. The overall Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 259 at 8 am, placing it in the ‘poor’ category, according to data released by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).
 
Air quality deteriorated across several monitoring stations after a brief period of relief. The Anand Vihar station recorded an AQI of 319, falling in the ‘very poor’ category. As many as 14 stations reported ‘very poor’ air quality on Tuesday, a sharp increase from just two stations on February 16. Meanwhile, 15 stations remained in the ‘poor’ category, nine recorded ‘moderate’ air quality, and data was unavailable for one station.
 
 
Among the major pollution hotspots, Wazirpur recorded the highest AQI at 362, followed by Shadipur (354), Burari Crossing (345), Sonia Vihar (343), Rohini (340), Ashok Vihar (337), Jahangirpuri (331) and Mundka (328). In contrast, IGI Airport (T3) reported the best air quality in the city, with an AQI of 144 in the ‘moderate’ category.
 
According to AQI classification, a reading between 0 and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51–100 ‘satisfactory’, 101–200 ‘moderate’, 201–300 ‘poor’, 301–400 ‘very poor’ and 401–500 ‘severe’. 

On the weather front, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a partly cloudy sky becoming generally cloudy towards the afternoon and evening, with mist likely during the morning hours. Maximum temperatures are expected to range between 29 degrees Celsius and 31 degrees Celsius, while minimum temperatures will hover between 11 degrees Celsius and 13 degrees Celsius.
 
The IMD has indicated a gradual rise in minimum temperatures by 3 to 4 degrees Celsius over the next two days, with no significant change thereafter. Minimum temperatures are likely to remain normal to above normal over the next three to four days. Maximum temperatures, however, are expected to stay appreciably to markedly above normal over the next week.
 
For February 18, the department has forecast a generally cloudy sky with a spell of very light to light rain accompanied by thunderstorm and lightning at isolated places towards the forenoon, along with gusty winds reaching speeds of 30–40 kmph. Another brief spell of very light rain is likely in the afternoon.
 

First Published: Feb 17 2026 | 9:00 AM IST

