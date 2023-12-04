Sensex (1.58%)
Bill to establish central tribal univ in Telangana introduced in Lok Sabha

The proposed institution, it said, will increase access and quality of higher education and facilitate and promote higher education and research facilities for the people of Telangana

Lok Sabha

It will also promote advanced knowledge by providing instructional and research facilities in tribal art, culture and customs and advancement in technology to the tribal population of India | File image

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 04 2023 | 1:53 PM IST
A bill to establish a central tribal university in Telangana was introduced in the Lok Sabha on Monday by Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
According to the statement and objects of the Central Universities (Amendment) Bill, 2023 establishment of "Sammakka Sarakka Central Tribal University" will cater to the regional aspirations for years to come.
The proposed institution, it said, will increase access and quality of higher education and facilitate and promote higher education and research facilities for the people of Telangana.
It will also promote advanced knowledge by providing instructional and research facilities in tribal art, culture and customs and advancement in technology to the tribal population of India.
"Apart from bringing focus to tribal education, the central tribal university shall carry out all educational and other activities like any other central university," it read.
The establishment of a central tribal university in Telangana is obligatory under the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014.
The Central Universities Act, 2009 was enacted to establish and incorporate universities for teaching and research in various states. The law is tweaked from time to time.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Lok Sabha Telangana winter session Parliament winter session

First Published: Dec 04 2023 | 1:53 PM IST

