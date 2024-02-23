Farmers' protest LIVE: Govt dedicated to welfare of farmers, says Union min

Cops in Ambala district have said that any loss to the government and private property during the protest will be compensated by attaching the property and seizure of bank accounts of the protestors. A release from the Ambala police, from February 13, 2024, states that continuous efforts are being made by the farmer organizations to break the barricade imposed on Shambhu Border. The release also stated that attempts are being made to spoil the law and order by pelting stones at the police administration and creating ruckus. If public property is damaged by the agitators during the movement, there is an amendment in the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act 1984 (PDPP Act) under the provisions of the Supreme Court in which, the people who caused damage to public property during the movement or called for the movement and the officials of that organization are held responsible for any damage caused," the official release said".



Union Minister Arjun Munda on Thursday stated that the Centre is dedicated towards the welfare of the farmers and trying to resolve the issue through dialogue. "The Government of India is continuously working and dedicated towards the welfare of the farmers. Just yesterday, in the case of farmers, the fair and remunerative price of sugarcane was fixed at Rs 340 per quintal. We are dedicated to the farmers and are working under the leadership of PM Modi," the minister said. He further said that the Agriculture Ministry is working on the concerns raised by the Farmers' associations. "The Central Government is mulling over seriously some of the points raised by some Farmers' associations. Whatever favourable can be done for the farmers would be done through dialogue. The Agriculture Ministry is working on it. The manner in which the centre has worked for the benefit of the farmers is commendable. Farmers get direct money through the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) scheme," he said.