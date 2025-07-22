Farmers to get ₹1 lakh per acre until land developed under pooling scheme

Farmers will initially receive Rs 50,000 per acre along with the letter of intent (LOI) within 21 days of applying for the land-pooling scheme, said Punjab Cabinet Minister Hardeep Singh Mundian on Monday.
He further said the amount of Rs 50,000 will be hiked to Rs 1 lakh per acre when the government takes over the possession of the land.
Mundian also said there will be a 10 per cent hike per annum until the land development is complete.
The housing and urban development minister held deliberations with the farmers of 164 villages regarding the land-pooling scheme here to get their feedback and address their concerns related to the scheme.
Mundian said farmers who opt for the land-pooling scheme can continue farming on the land until the development work on the land starts.
Also Read
The minister said farmers will get the LOI within 21 days of applying for the scheme.
The day the government takes possession of the land, the amount of Rs 1 lakh per acre per annum will be given and if the government takes two or three years in land development, there will be a 10 per cent annual increase in the lease amount, he said.
Initially, the state government had promised Rs 30,000 per acre to farmers for their land.
The AAP government has been facing flak from the opposition parties which dubbed the land-pooling policy a "looting" scheme to "rob" farmers of their land.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)