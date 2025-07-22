Tuesday, July 22, 2025 | 07:24 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
13th high-level meeting between coast guards of India, Korea held in Delhi

The meeting was co-chaired by Paramesh Sivamani, Director General, ICG, and KIM Yong Jin, Commissioner General, KCG

Indian coast guard with Indian Navy at Synergy meeting

The KCG delegation will travel to Mumbai from July 23-24 for an industrial visit to MDL and to an ICG patrol vessel, aimed at strengthening maritime industrial linkages. | Image: X/@IndiaCoastGuard

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Jul 22 2025 | 7:21 AM IST

Top officers from the Indian and Korean coast guard forces held a key meeting in Delhi on Monday, seeking to boost cooperation in maritime law enforcement, search and rescue and pollution response.

The defence ministry said this in a statement. 

"Both sides engaged in discussions to boost cooperation in Maritime Search and Rescue (SAR), Pollution Response (PR), and Maritime Law Enforcement (MLE), while reaffirming their commitment to share best practices and enhance interoperability under the 2006 MoU, it said.

This was the 13th High-Level Meeting (HLM) between the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) and the Korea Coast Guard (KCG) in Delhi. 

 

The meeting was co-chaired by Paramesh Sivamani, Director General, ICG, and KIM Yong Jin, Commissioner General, KCG, who is currently leading a five-member delegation on an official visit to India from July 20-24, the ministry said.

As part of the visit, the KCG delegation will travel to Mumbai from July 23-24 for an industrial visit to Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL) and to an ICG patrol vessel, aimed at strengthening maritime industrial and operational linkages, it added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Indian coast guard South Korea India-South Korea Maritime

First Published: Jul 22 2025 | 7:21 AM IST

