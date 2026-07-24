Fast-track courts face mounting backlogs amid push for quicker justice
As of December 2025, India had 880 FTCs, which disposed of 1.33 million cases during the year
Jayant Pankaj New Delhi
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Amid continued protests over paper leaks, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday announced that the government would establish fast-track courts to ensure swift and stringent punishment for those involved. Here is a look at the state of fast-track courts (FTCs) and fast-track special courts (FTSCs) in India, where case backlogs remain high despite significant disposals.
Topics : Narendra Modi Law and order Courts