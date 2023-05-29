close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Fatehabad nuclear plant's 1st unit likely to commence operations in Jun '28

The first unit of the nuclear power plant in Fatehabad district's Gorakhpur village is likely to commence operations in June 2028, according to an official statement issued here on Monday.

Press Trust of India Chandigarh
power

2 min read Last Updated : May 29 2023 | 8:40 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The first unit of the nuclear power plant in Fatehabad district's Gorakhpur village is likely to commence operations in June 2028, according to an official statement issued here on Monday.

The information was shared by officials at a meeting presided by Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal held here on the coordination between the Haryana government and the Gorakhpur Haryana Anu Vidyut Pariyojana (GHAVP), it said.

During the meeting, Kaushal directed the power utility officers to expedite the relocation of high-tension power lines and provide a 33 KV power connection for the plant site from an alternative source in order to ensure uninterrupted supply to the project.

He also directed the public works department and the Fatehabad district administration to conduct a joint feasibility study of a road from the national highway to the project sites.

Providing an update on the project's progress, GHAVP project director Niranjan Kumar Mittal said, "Seventy-four per cent of the ground improvement work has been completed. Additionally, essential equipment such as end shields and steam generators for the first unit, along with critical reactor components, have been received at the site."

As part of its Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives in Gorakhpur village, the Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL) has so far invested Rs 39.08 crore, the statement said.

Former prime minister Manmohan Singh had laid the foundation stone for the 2,800-megawatt nuclear power plant in Fatehabad nine years ago.

Also Read

What is a small modular nuclear reactor?

Centre to include private sector in boosting nuclear power capacity: Report

400,000 gallons of radioactive water leaked from US nuclear power plant

Ukrainian nuclear plant loses power supply again, is 'extremely vulnerable'

How net zero renews nuclear power push with small modular reactors

NSDC with Camu launches skill academy to bridge industry, academia gap

Youth sometimes get carried away by emotions: BJP MP on girl's murder

Rising global temperatures can trigger tsunamis from Antarctica: Research

Shahbad murder: Victim's parents demand capital punishment for accused

Vivad Se Vishwas scheme to settle disputes in contracts begin from July 15

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Nuclear reactors Power generation

First Published: May 29 2023 | 8:40 PM IST

Latest News

View More

UP MLC election: Two BJP candidates win, CM congratulates winners

BJP
1 min read

Optimism on the Street: Nifty Bank hits new record as indices gain

markets
3 min read

Stake hike, operational improvement should drive re-rating in ICICI Lombard

Insurance industry, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, I-Pru Life, initial public offer, IPO, Buffett’s firm Berkshire Hathaway, Amitabh Chaudhry,HDFC Standard Life,Life Insurance, Sanjay Kedia,Marsh India Insurance Brokers,General Insurance Corp,ICICI
3 min read

Shahbad murder: Victim's parents demand capital punishment for accused

arrested, jailed, police custody
4 min read

Warburg Pincus buys majority stake in Vistaar Finance for $250 mn

Warburg Pincus
1 min read

Most Popular

The Super Bowl pitch: Indian Premier League wins the audience Test

IPL
3 min read

Isro's GSLV-F12 successfully places NavIC satellite NVS-01 into orbit

Isro, Navic
2 min read

Delhi teen stabbed, bludgeoned to death by boyfriend; accused arrested

murder, killing, crime, shot dead
3 min read

Mitsubishi, Tesla, Ola Electric to bid for India's lithium reserves

Lithium reserves
2 min read

Setting boundaries for Neighbourhood First ahead of Nepal PM's India visit

Nepal PM
5 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon