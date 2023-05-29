close

Youth sometimes get carried away by emotions: BJP MP on girl's murder

Police said that the accused and the victim were allegedly in a "relationship" that had turned sour and the two had a fight on Saturday

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Hans Raj Hans performing at Jahan-e-Khusrau in Delhi

BJP MP Hans Raj Hans on Monday termed the brutal killing of a minor girl in northwest Delhi "very painful" and said youth sometimes get "carried away by emotions" and act like "fools".

The 16-year-old girl was stabbed multiple times and then bludgeoned with a stone by a youth on Sunday. The accused, identified as Sahil (20), was arrested by the police from Bulandshahar in Uttar Pradesh on Monday.

Hans who, along with local BJP leaders, met the family of the victim, said the "strictest" punishment should be given to the guilty in the murder of the girl in the Shahabad Dairy area of his northwest Delhi constituency.

He said it was a "very painful" incident that came to his knowledge on Sunday night and since then he was in touch with the police for quick action to arrest the accused.

However, while talking about the present young generation, Hans told PTI, "It was unfortunate. Youth sometimes get carried away by emotions...they act like fools sometimes."

Hans, who is a Sufi singer called love as "pious", noting that it turns into a crime when mixed with "hate".

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva described the murder of the minor girl as a case of "love jihad" and demanded its trial in a fast-track court.

Police said that the accused and the victim were allegedly in a "relationship" that had turned sour and the two had a fight on Saturday.

A purported CCTV footage of the gruesome killing that splashed on tv channels and social media handles sent shockwaves among people. In a shocking display of public apathy, people can be seen passing by, with some bystanders staring in alarm, but not doing anything to stop the brutal attack.

The accused is seen walking away from the victim in a casual manner only to turn back and again hit her with a slab before leaving the site.

First Published: May 29 2023 | 8:33 PM IST

