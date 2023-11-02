Sarathi Parivahan: Everything you need to know about driving license

In India, significant paperwork, including the vehicle registration certificate and a current driver's licence is mandatory if you own a vehicle. The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has digitised all the Regional Transport Offices (RTOs) across the country and has effectively presented the Sarathi portal for every service which is connected with vehicle registration and driving licences.

The Road Transport Ministry has, as of now, announced two software programs: SARATHI for driver's licences and VAHAN for registration of vehicles (DL). These digital portals have been created to make all vehicle-related services effectively available for all.

Driving Licence: How to Apply Online?

Given below is the step-by-step guide on how to apply for a driving licence online:

• From the ‘Online Services’ section, open the parivahan.gov.in/parivahan/ website and click on ‘Driving License Related Services’.

• You will then be redirected to a new page, where you can pick the state from the drop-down menu.

• Choose the type of driving licence you want to apply for.

• You will be redirected to a full instructions page.

• Once you press on ‘Continue’, a fresh page will display wherein you will have to enter all the details you need.

• Press on ‘Submit’ and then ‘Proceed’.

• An application number will be generated after the form submission which can be used later to view the application status. For application processing, an SMS will pop-up on the candidate's registered phone number.

• Go to the RTO for further verification of the documents and make payment of the application fees to end the process.

Sarathi Parivahan 2023: Licence renewal

• Go to the official website of Ministry of Road Transport and Highways' at parivahan.gov.in/parivahan/ and choose ‘Driving Licence Related Services’ from the ‘Online Services’ segment.

• Now pick the ‘Apply for DL Renewal’ option.

Also Read Paying road tax online in India: Everything you need to know about this tax Slow progress in highway construction persists despite government push 13,065 km of state roads, highways upgraded to NHs, shows MoRTH data Will India now replace steel crash barriers on highways with bamboo? Axis Bank launches Sarathi platform for easy PoS onboarding of merchants 75% defence capital acquisition budget reserved for local cos: Minister Gyanvapi survey: Varanasi court gives additional time to ASI till Nov 17 Severe air quality alarm in Delhi-NCR area due to surge in stubble burning Doctors to get a Unique Identification Number in NMR by the end of 2024 Govt sends notice to Apple about 'state-sponsored attacks' alert on iPhones

• A fresh page on the Sarathi Parivahan Government on the website will appear. From a dropdown, the state can be picked.

• You will be redirected to a instructions page

• Now, enter your DL number, date of birth, and security code and press on ‘Submit’

• Go to the official website of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways' at parivahan.gov.in/parivahan/ and choose ‘Driving Licence Related Services’ from the ‘Online Services’ segment.

• Pick the ‘Apply for DL Renewal’ option.

• On the website, A new page on the Sarathi Parivahan Government will appear. The state can be picked from a dropdown.

• You will be redirected to an instruction page.

• Now, enter your DL number, date of birth, and security code and press on ‘Submit’.

Documents needed for Licence on the parivahan portal

To fill in any application and submit something very similar on the parivahan portal, one requires to have the accompanying documents:

• Scanned documents

• Pan Card

• Form 1 and 1A for medical certificates

• Scanned photo and Signature

• Aadhar Card

• Birth Certificate

• Passport.

Sarathi Parivahan Driving Licence Application Status: How to Check?

Once, the DL exam is passed, you can go to the Parivahan Portal to be aware of the driving licence application status and the steps are given below:

• Go to the official website

• Under the ‘Online services’ choose ‘Driving Licence Related Services’

• From the dropdown, pick the state that you want to apply

• You will be redirected to the Sarathi Parivahan which will provide you with the essential state’s transportation agency.

• Now, you press on ‘Application Status’ and fill in some details like birth date, application number, and captcha code on the next page.

• To check the status of your DL application, press ‘Submit.’

Driving Licences: Updated rules

The government has provided fresh guidelines with respect to driving licences in India, which will smooth out the application and renewal procedure. The fresh guidelines were presented on July 1st, 2022, and are relevant to both personal and commercial driving permits.

A citizen is no longer required to step through any driving exams for 2 or 4 wheels by reaching it to the nearest RTO or Regional Transport Office, as per the New Driving Licence rules.

Presently, the RTO can give a licence without administering a driving test. In any case, one can enlist at any recognised private driving school. After passing the test, the school will give a certificate on the basis of which the driver's licence can be issued. The central government or transportation department of the concerned state will manage the opening of countless private driving schools.