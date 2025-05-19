Monday, May 19, 2025 | 11:57 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / FIR filed against more than 100 people for unauthorised protests in Thane

FIR filed against more than 100 people for unauthorised protests in Thane

Police on Saturday registered a first information report for the protests held at six places in the Mumbra area, an official said

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) the Maharashtra Police Act, and three accused have been identified

Press Trust of India Thane
1 min read Last Updated : May 19 2025 | 11:53 AM IST

A case has been registered against more than 100 people who participated in human chain protests allegedly held without permission in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Monday.

Police on Saturday registered a first information report for the protests held at six places in the Mumbra area, an official said.

He said the protests took place on the afternoon of May 16 despite the prohibitory orders imposed under the Maharashtra Police Act.

The official said more than 100 people participated in the protests, disrupting traffic and violating lawful prohibitory orders.

"No permission was granted for this protest. The organisers went ahead, potentially disturbing communal harmony and law and order," he said.

 

The official said a case has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) the Maharashtra Police Act, and three accused have been identified.

The agitation was held to protest an externment order against a local journalist, it was stated.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Thane Maharashtra protests

First Published: May 19 2025 | 11:53 AM IST

