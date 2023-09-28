close
Fire at Mukherjee Nagar: Delhi police books paying guest facility owner

The deputy commissioner of police (northeast) said the five persons who were admitted to a hospital after inhaling fumes were out of danger

Representative Image

While the fire department sent 20 fire tenders to the site, only eight could reach the spot because of traffic congestion and narrow lanes. All inmates of the PG were safely rescued and there was no casualty, said a Delhi Police officer | Representative Image

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 28 2023 | 10:46 AM IST
The Delhi Police has booked the owner of a women's paying guest facility in northwest Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar area that caught fire on Wednesday evening and 35 people, including a four-year-old girl were rescued.
The deputy commissioner of police (northeast) said the five persons who were admitted to a hospital after inhaling fumes were out of danger and they would be discharged soon.
"We have registered an FIR against the PG owner under IPC sections 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others), 337 (causes hurt to any person by doing any act so rashly or negligently as to endanger human life or the personal safety of others), 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), and 34 (common intentions)," the police officer said.
While the fire department sent 20 fire tenders to the site, only eight could reach the spot because of traffic congestion and narrow lanes. All inmates of the PG were safely rescued and there was no casualty, said a Delhi Police officer.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Delhi Fire accident Delhi Police

First Published: Sep 28 2023 | 10:46 AM IST

LinkedIN Icon