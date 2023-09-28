close
Sensex (-0.39%)
66172.16 -256.22
Nifty (0.23%)
19761.80 + 45.35
Nifty Smallcap (0.62%)
5897.10 + 36.20
Nifty Midcap (0.25%)
40743.90 + 103.10
Nifty Bank (0.25%)
44700.35 + 112.05
Heatmap

Tripura CM Saha highlights state, central govt development initiatives

The Tripura Chief Minister also launched the e-Cabinet system at the Secretariat on Wednesday

Manik Saha

ANI General News
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 28 2023 | 9:39 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha inaugurated the Labharthi Pariwar Maha Sammelan at Rabindra Satabarshiki Bhawan in Agartala where he highlighted the development initiatives of the state and central governments for the socio-economic upliftment of the people.
The event was organized on Wednesday under the initiative of Tripura Urban Livelihood Mission.
On this occasion, various beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Swanidhi Scheme and Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana National Urban Livelihood Mission were felicitated by the Chief Minister.
Urban Development Department Secretary Abhishek Singh delivered the welcome address on the occasion. Prasad Rao Vadarapu, Director of Tripura Urban Livelihood Mission gave the vote of thanks.
Additional Municipal Commissioner (AMC) Mayor Deepak Majumder, Urban Development Department Director Rajat Panth, AMC Mohammad Sajad P and State Level Bankers Committee Convener Bikash Das were present on the occasion among others.
The Tripura Chief Minister also launched the e-Cabinet system at the Secretariat on Wednesday.

Also Read

Can the Jio-BlackRock joint venture stir the AMC pot? What analysts say

Dream Girl 2 box office collection day 6: Movie inches closer to ₹60 crore

AAP releases first list of candidates for Madhya Pradesh assembly elections

HDFC AMC, UTI AMC: Charts suggest up to 15% rally in select AMC shares

BJP releases first list of 21 candidates for Chhattisgarh, 39 for MP polls

Bribery charges steam against Kerala's health min, Cong calls it 'shocking'

India may have more elderly persons than children by 2050: UN report

SP to reserve 20% tickets for women in MP polls, says Akhilesh Yadav

CRPF to give cover to CBI teams visiting violence-hit areas of Manipur

Punjab Cong MLA Khaira taken into police custody in 2015 drugs case

The Chief Minister presided over the first Council of Ministers meeting, conducted entirely without paper. It is worth noting that Tripura now stands as the fourth state in India to implement the e-cabinet system, according to a press release by the Chief Minister's office.
After Uttaranchal, Uttar Pradesh, and Arunachal Pradesh, Tripura became the fourth state to adopt the E-Cabinet system.
Among the 28 states, Tripura now holds the fourth position. In Tripura, several departments have taken the initiative to implement the e-office ensuring seamless governance.
The primary objective of E-Office and E-Cabinet is to alleviate the challenges posed by managing extensive paper records. Accountability is also enhanced.
"This will be advantageous for the next generation. Sometimes, it was difficult to locate specific files, but now everything is accessible with just a click, and the document is right in front of you," Chief Minister Manik Saha explained.
He also shared that approximately 4,250 individuals in 94 departments have received training, with some still pending.
Furthermore, the Chief Minister felicitated the departments that have achieved 100 per cent e-Office integration at the Secretariat.
During the program, Cabinet Ministers, Chief Secretary JK Sinha, Secretary PK Chakraborty, Director General of Police Amitabh Ranjan, and other concerned officials were present.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Tripura CM Tripura elections Tripura AMC Uttar Pradesh government e-office

First Published: Sep 28 2023 | 9:39 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesBusiness IdeasStock To Watch TodayLatest News LiveAsian Games LIVE updatesAsian Games 2023 Men's CricketEid Milad-Un-Nabi 2023Gold-Silver PriceTrain accident in Mathura StationGoogle 25th Birthday

Companies News

Pegatron India's iPhone factory shutdown may go into day 3: ReportCipla to deliver essential medicines through drones in Himachal Pradesh

Sports News

Asian Games: Nepal break T20I records; Yuvi's fastest 50 record shatteredPak team issued last-minute visas for World Cup; PCB thanks Indian govt

India News

PM Modi to launch various projects, attend Vibrant Gujarat Global SummitNIA raids 6 states in major crackdown on Khalistani gangster nexus

Economy News

India to hold top spot for growth but risks to downside remain: PollAngel tax norms: Govt extends safe harbour to convertible preference shares
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023World Cup 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon