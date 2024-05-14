Business Standard
Fire breaks out at ITO in Delhi, fire tenders rushed, building evacuated

The fire broke out in the building located opposite the old Police Headquarters, which is still occupied by the force for some of its units

According to some videos which turned up on social media, the occupants of the building took shelter on the window ledge while escaping the fire. (Representative image) (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 14 2024 | 4:34 PM IST

A fire broke out inside the Income Tax CR Building in ITO area on Tuesday, officials of the Delhi Fire Services said. No casualty was reported.
The fire broke out in the building located opposite the old Police Headquarters, which is still occupied by the force for some of its units.
"We received a call at 3.07 pm, regarding a fire in the Income Tax CR building. We have rushed a total of 21 fire tenders. We have also informed the local police about the matter for further investigation and to maintain law and order," officials of the DFS said.
According to some videos which turned up on social media, the occupants of the building took shelter on the window ledge while escaping the fire.
More details are awaited.

First Published: May 14 2024 | 4:34 PM IST

