Fire breaks out in projector room of cinema hall in Delhi's Moti Nagar

A fire broke out inside the projector room of a Cinema Hall in west Delhi's Moti Nagar on Sunday afternoon, fire service officials said.

No injuries were reported.

A call about a fire at the Cinema Hall was received around 1.12 pm and seven fire tenders were rushed to the spot, a senior fire official said.

"The fire had broken out in the machine and air-conditioner installed inside the projector room attached to auditorium 3 of the hall.

"Sixty-seven people were watching movie when the incident took place. But everyone was evacuated safely and the fire was brought under control," he said.

The fire was doused by 2.05 pm, he added.

