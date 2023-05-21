close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

G20 historic opportunity to showcase J-K's culture, tourism: L-G Sinha

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said the G20 working group meeting in Jammu and Kashmir is a historic opportunity for people of the Union Territory to showcase their culture, heritage, and tourism

Press Trust of India
Manoj Sinha

Photo: Twitter

3 min read Last Updated : May 21 2023 | 6:22 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday said the G20 working group meeting in Jammu and Kashmir is a historic opportunity for people of the Union Territory to showcase their culture, heritage, tourism and warm hospitality.

The third G20 Tourism Working Group meeting is scheduled to take place in summer capital Srinagar from May 22 to 24.

The G20 members represent around 85 per cent of the global GDP, over 75 per cent of the global trade and more than 60 per cent of the world's population. Such a gathering will provide huge boost to the shared vision of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' globally and accelerate socio-economic development of Jammu Kashmir, Sinha said.

"G20's 3rd tourism working group meeting starting from May 22 is a historic opportunity for 13 million citizens of JandK UT to showcase priceless culture, heritage, tourism and warm hospitality. All the citizens should come forward and be a part of this memorable event," he said in this month's 'Awaam Ki Awaaz' Radio programme,

The LG sought active support of the people for the successful conduct of the event.

"It is our resolve to build a new, Atmanirbhar Jammu Kashmir in this Amrit Kaal. This historic occasion of the G20 meeting will inspire the generations of Jammu Kashmir and infuse new enthusiasm, new confidence in the society," he said.

Meanwhile, in a veiled attack on the BJP, Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) chairman Ghulam Nabi Azad said holding of G20 meet in Srinagar was a welcome step but not holding a similar event in winter capital Jammu was "unfortunate".

Also Read

Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar likely to host G20 event: Govt official

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury seeks discussion in parliament on Jammu-Kashmir

J&K L-G lays foundation stone of 1st direct foreign investment project

Jammu-Kashmir's LG Manoj Sinha condoles loss of lives in Kathua mishap

We are firmly resolved to defeat terrorist menace: J&K LG Manoj Sinha

People to stay indoors as Army carries out anti-terrorist ops in Poonch

Modi, Sunak agree to work towards ambitious' FTA during talks in Japan

G20 meet in Srinagar an opportunity to show changes in J-K: Jitendra Singh

Holding events in J-K no substitute to dialogue needed to address conflict

Govt to geo-tag drains along Ganga to prevent discharge of solid waste

"It was unfortunate that the G20 summit was not held in Jammu also, though it is a welcome step to provide an opportunity to Kashmir to host this international event," Azad said interacting with various delegations in different blocks of Doda district on his second day visit.

He said the Centre, alongside Kashmir, should have also arranged a meeting of G20 members in Jammu as well to boost the economy and tourism in the region.

Taking a first hand review of the ongoing membership drive of the party, he said the meeting with workers enables him to understand the ground situation and "I am happy to receive direct feedback from the foot soldiers of our party".

"The time has come when all the political parties should rise above the region and religion and shun the divisive politics," he said.

Azad said his party has no space for "nepotism and favoritism" like in the Congress where merit was "undermined to accommodate blue eyed people on top positions".

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Manoj Sinha Jammu and Kashmir G20 Meet

First Published: May 21 2023 | 6:22 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Need more Indian brands selling local tea globally: VAHDAM CEO Bala Sarda

farming, cultivation
3 min read

RBI to brainstorm with bank directors on governance, risk issues on Monday

Reserve Bank of India, RBI
2 min read
Premium

At 5.74% CAGR, exports growth dismal in last nine years

trade deficit
3 min read

Apple releases its first iOS 16.6, iPadOS 16.6 beta to developers

Apple Inc, Apple
1 min read

GOP must move off extreme positions on raising debt limit, says Joe Biden

US President Joe Biden
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

Jewellers getting inquiries for gold after RBI withdraws Rs 2,000 notes

Dearness allowance hiked to 28% for govt staff, 10 million to benefit
3 min read

What is the 10-point action plan PM Modi gave at G7? All you need to know

Narendra Modi, PM Modi
3 min read

No form or identity proof required for exchanges of Rs 2,000 notes

War on money laundering: Cash deals exceeding Rs 500,000 to come under PMLA
3 min read

Section 144 imposed in Guwahati to ensure peaceful public movement

Assam police
2 min read

MP becomes first state in country to provide free air travel to pilgrims

Devotees throng to witness Lord Ayyappa at Sannidanam in Sabarimala, Kerala. (Photo: PTI)
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon