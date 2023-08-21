Fire destroys powerloom factory in Maharashtra's Thane, no casualty

A major fire broke out in a powerloom factory in Maharashtra's Thane district in the early hours of Monday, a fire brigade official said.

No one was injured in the blaze, the fire official from Bhiwandi Nizampur Municipal Corporation said, adding the stock of raw material, finished goods and the machinery were completely destroyed.

The blaze erupted at around 3.15 am in the powerloom unit located in Khoni village on the outskirts of Bhiwandi town, he said.

Two fire engines were rushed to the spot. Local disaster cell representatives also reached the spot.

The blaze was brought under control at around 8.30 am, the official said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, he added.

Also Read Odisha train tragedy: 51 hours later, train movement restored on tracks Tamil Nadu govt will fulfill handloom, powerloom weavers' demand: CM Stalin Civic run hospital in Maha's Thane sees 17 deaths in 24 hrs, report sought Fire breaks out at automobile batteries factory in Delhi, no casualties IRDAI asks insurers to suo motu settle claims of Odisha rail mishap victims Two passengers die, five fall sick on board Patna-Kota Express train Encounter between security forces and terrorists underway in J&K's Pulwama Latest LIVE: President Murmu to be on three-day visit to Goa from Tuesday President Murmu to be on three-day Goa visit from Tuesday, says official 80% of decisions taken by Assam CM Sarma-led cabinet implemented in state