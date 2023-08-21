Fire destroys powerloom factory in Maharashtra's Thane, no casualty

A major fire broke out in a powerloom factory in Maharashtra's Thane district in the early hours of Monday, a fire brigade official said.
No one was injured in the blaze, the fire official from Bhiwandi Nizampur Municipal Corporation said, adding the stock of raw material, finished goods and the machinery were completely destroyed.
The blaze erupted at around 3.15 am in the powerloom unit located in Khoni village on the outskirts of Bhiwandi town, he said.
Two fire engines were rushed to the spot. Local disaster cell representatives also reached the spot.
The blaze was brought under control at around 8.30 am, the official said.
The cause of the fire is under investigation, he added.
Also Read
Odisha train tragedy: 51 hours later, train movement restored on tracks
Tamil Nadu govt will fulfill handloom, powerloom weavers' demand: CM Stalin
Civic run hospital in Maha's Thane sees 17 deaths in 24 hrs, report sought
Fire breaks out at automobile batteries factory in Delhi, no casualties
IRDAI asks insurers to suo motu settle claims of Odisha rail mishap victims
Two passengers die, five fall sick on board Patna-Kota Express train
Encounter between security forces and terrorists underway in J&K's Pulwama
Latest LIVE: President Murmu to be on three-day visit to Goa from Tuesday
President Murmu to be on three-day Goa visit from Tuesday, says official
80% of decisions taken by Assam CM Sarma-led cabinet implemented in state
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)