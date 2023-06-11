Fire in residential building in Dharavi; 11 injured including 3 children

Three children were among 11 persons injured in a fire that broke out in a residential building in Dharavi area of central Mumbai on Sunday, a fire official said.

The blaze broke out in a ground-plus seven-storey building on 90 feet road around 11 am and was put out by 12.30 pm, the official said.

At least 70 to 80 people were rescued from the structure and 11 of them, including a seven-month-old boy and two other children, experienced uneasiness due to the smoke, he said.

Six of the victims are undergoing treatment at civic-run Sion Hospital, while the remaining five were taken to Aayush Hospital, the official said.

The level one fire was caused due to short circuit in the electric duct area of the building, he said.

The injured persons admitted to Sion Hospital have been identified as Muskan Sheikh (35), seven-month-old Rizwan, Rukhsana Sheikh (26), Farhan (10), Nadiya (5) and Sana Dalvi (27), the official added.

Also Read Major fire breaks out in Mumbai's Dharavi slum, no injury reported Dharavi wants to be redeveloped but with its residents' future secured Odisha train tragedy: 51 hours later, train movement restored on tracks Congress raises questions over Maharashtra govt's Dharavi project rebidding Old tender cancelled, fresh one issued in Dharavi project: Maha tells HC Bengal school job case: Bizman who donated bungalow to trust under scanner Infra push, not populism behind Maharashtra's rising Rs 7.07 tn debt PM Modi praises results of farming, poultry rearing projects in Lakshadweep With 12 of 475 cases filed nationally in 2014-21, WB tolerates dissent more Earthquake of 3.6 magnitude on Richter scale hits parts of Assam