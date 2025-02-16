Business Standard

First faith-climate meet at Kumbh pledges support for climate solutions

First faith-climate meet at Kumbh pledges support for climate solutions

First-ever conference on faith and climate pledges to support spiritual organisations in disseminating knowledge, finding solutions to climate crisis

Puja Das
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 16 2025 | 6:08 PM IST

The first-ever conference on faith and climate at Prayagraj’s Kumbh on Sunday pledged to support spiritual and faith-based organisations in disseminating knowledge and finding solutions to the climate crisis.
 
Religious institutions pledge climate action at first-ever climate conference at Mahakumbh
 
The Kumbh Mela 2025, the world’s largest spiritual gathering, which drew a record 52 crore people in 33 days, hosted the first-ever Conclave on Faith and Climate Change.
 
Organised by the directorate of environment, Government of Uttar Pradesh, and Delhi-based environmental research organisation, iFOREST, the event titled Faith of Kumbh and Climate Change reiterated its commitment to unity, sustainability, and spiritual upliftment.
 
 
Calling on all faith-based and spiritual organisations, policymakers, civil society, industry, scientists, governments, and individuals to join the effort, the Kumbh Declaration stated:

“We will build a future where spirituality and sustainability coexist and prosper for generations to come.”
 
In the Kumbh Declaration, the Uttar Pradesh government commits to supporting religious centres and faith-based and spiritual organisations in the state in:
 
Adopting renewable energy, waste management, energy and water conservation, afforestation, and other eco-friendly technologies and measures
 
Assisting in setting up environment and climate education programmes for religious centres, faith-based, and spiritual organisations
 
Promoting eco-friendly religious events in the state
 
Organising a conference on Faith and Climate Change at every Kumbh Mela
 
The climate crisis is the greatest challenge of our time, posing a threat to the Earth’s ecosystems, human livelihoods, and the well-being of future generations. As moral and spiritual guides to billions across the world, religious leaders and faith-based organisations hold a unique position to inspire action, influence behaviour, and drive transformational change.
 
“In paying homage to the eternal wisdom of Sanatan Dharma at Mahakumbh, we acknowledge the important role of all religious and spiritual traditions in inspiring collective action to tackle the climate crisis and call for a global spiritual movement to protect our planet,” the declaration read.
 
The Kumbh Mela is a profound expression of faith and spirituality, symbolising humanity’s eternal quest for knowledge, self-realisation, and harmony among diverse cultures and beliefs.
 
For centuries, the Kumbh Mela has served as a unifying force, promoting inter-religious dialogue, peace, and India’s rich spiritual heritage. It is a testimony to compassion and tolerance towards all living beings, the declaration stated.
 
This year, the Kumbh Mela recorded a footfall of 52 crore people in 33 days.
 
Experts have raised concerns over the fragile health of the Ganges River once the Kumbh Mela is over due to contamination and pollution in Allahabad.

Climate Change Kumbh Mela

First Published: Feb 16 2025 | 6:07 PM IST

