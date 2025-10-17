Friday, October 17, 2025 | 03:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Gujarat CM inducts 19 ministers, Harsh Sanghavi takes oath as Deputy CM

Gujarat CM inducts 19 ministers, Harsh Sanghavi takes oath as Deputy CM

Sanghavi, who represents the Munjara assembly constituency in Surat city, took oath as the deputy CM. Till now, he held the post of Minister of State for Home

Bhupendra Patel, Gujarat CM

Gandhinagar: Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel addresses a gathering during 'National Conference on Land Administration & Disaster Management', in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, Friday, Oct. 3, 2025.(Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India Gandhinagar
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 17 2025 | 3:04 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Friday reshuffled his cabinet by inducting 19 MLAs as ministers, taking the total strength of his council of ministers, including himself, to 26, and elevated junior home minister Harsh Sanghavi to the post of Deputy Chief Minister.

Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat administered the oath of office and secrecy to the new ministers as well as those who were elevated to the cabinet rank and given MoS independent charge from ministers of state.

Sanghavi, who represents the Munjara assembly constituency in Surat city, took oath as the deputy CM. Till now, he held the post of Minister of State for Home.

 

Sanghavi and five other MLAs who were part of the previous Bhupendra Patel-led cabinet, continue to be in the council of ministers. Though all 16 ministers had resigned on Thursday, the resignations of these six ministers were not accepted by the CM.

While three of these six - Kanubhai Patel, Rushikesh Patel and Kunvarji Bavalia- were earlier cabinet ministers, Sanghavi, Praful Pansheriya and Purshottam Solanki were MoS.

Of them, only Sanghavi who has been elevated to the post of deputy CM, and Pansheriya, given MoS with independent charge, took fresh oaths on Friday. Some of the 19 MLAs included in the council of ministers are Jitu Vaghani, Arjun Modhwadia and Manisha Vakil. A surprise entry was Rivaba Jadeja, the wife of Indian cricketer Ravindra Jadeja, as a minister of state.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

India Post Payments Bank

India Post to launch 24, 48-hour guaranteed mail, parcel delivery timelines

Supreme Court, SC

Await Presidential Reference before challenging Guv's referral: SC to TN

Zubeen Garg

Zubeen Garg death case: 2 accused band members remanded to judical custody

Naxal, naxalite, weapon, pistol, crime

208 Naxals surrender in Dandakaranya; North Bastar now free from red terror

IRCTC

Diwali rush: IRCTC website crashes before Tatkal bookings, users frustrated

Topics : Gujarat Gujarat Assembly Cabinet Expansion

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 17 2025 | 3:03 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayPF Withdrawal RulesMuhurat Trading 2025 Stocks PicksGold-Silver Price TodayInfosys Q2 ResultsEternal Q2 ResultsOTT Release this weekUS Visa BulletinUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon