Centre moves 41 officers in major joint secretary-level reshuffle

Senior IAS officers Anbalagan P and Sanjay Kumar Agarwal have been appointed as joint secretaries in the Department of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare

Bhanu Prakash Yeturu, a 2003 batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of Rajasthan cadre, has been appointed as Deputy Election Commissioner, Election Commission of India. | File Photo

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 28 2025 | 11:29 PM IST

The Centre on Wednesday effected a major Joint Secretary-level bureaucratic reshuffle, reposting as many as 41 officers belonging to various services in different central government departments.

Bhanu Prakash Yeturu, a 2003 batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of Rajasthan cadre, has been appointed as Deputy Election Commissioner, Election Commission of India, a Personnel Ministry order said.

Senior IAS officers Anbalagan P and Sanjay Kumar Agarwal have been appointed as joint secretaries in the Department of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, it said.

Their service-mates, Manisha Chandra and Meera Mohanty, have been named as joint secretaries in the Department of Defence Production.

 

Senior civil servant Ishita Ganguli Tripathy has been appointed as Joint Secretary and Additional Financial Advisor, Ministry of Defence.

More Ashish Madhaorao has been named as Joint Secretary, Department of Financial Services.

Anshul Mishra, a 2004 batch IAS officer of Tamil Nadu cadre, will be Additional Director, All India Institute of Medical Sciences(AIIMS), Delhi.

Senior Indian Revenue Service (Income Tax) officer Vrunda Manohar Desai has been named as Additional Director General of Foreign Trade, Delhi.

Senior bureaucrats Ajit Kumar and Amod Kumar have been appointed as joint secretaries at Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology.

Krishna Kumar Nirala, a 2005 batch IAS officer of Gujarat cadre, has been named Joint Secretary, Ministry of Information & Broadcasting.

Vyasan R has been appointed as Joint Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs, according to the order.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: May 28 2025 | 11:28 PM IST

