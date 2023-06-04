First train chugs out of accident affected section in Balasore: Official

The first train on the section where the accident happened in Balasore started its journey at around 10.40 pm on Sunday, 51 hours after the horrific crash which killed 275 people, officials said.
The goods train was seen off by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw as scores of mediapersons and railway officials looked on.
The train carrying coal is headed towards Rourkela Steel plant from Vizag port and is running on the same track where the ill-fated Bangalore-Howrah train met with the tragedy on Friday.
The Howrah-bound train crashed with the capsized bogies of the Coromandel Express which had collided with a stationary freight train seconds earlier.
"Down-line restoration complete. First train movement in section," tweeted Ashwini Vaishnaw.
Also Read
Balasore train accident: 261 dead, 900+ injured as rescue ops conclude
Odisha train tragedy: District hospitals witness huge flow of patients
Balasore accident: Railway cancels 123 trains, diverts 56, reschedules 14
BSE Odisha 10th Result 2023: All you need to know about checking result
TMC, BJP exchange barbs over Odisha's Balasore triple train accident
Shangri-La Dialogue: World's spy chiefs meet in Singapore secret conclave
Airbus nears 500 narrow-body jet order from IndiGo Airline: Report
Ensuring availability of welfare scheme to people is top priority: Khattar
Sri Lankan President expresses sorrow over tragic train collision in Odisha
Odisha rail tragedy: Cong demands Railway Minister Vaishnaw's resignation
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)