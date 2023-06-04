First train chugs out of accident affected section in Balasore: Official

The first train on the section where the accident happened in Balasore started its journey at around 10.40 pm on Sunday, 51 hours after the horrific crash which killed 275 people, officials said.

The goods train was seen off by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw as scores of mediapersons and railway officials looked on.

The train carrying coal is headed towards Rourkela Steel plant from Vizag port and is running on the same track where the ill-fated Bangalore-Howrah train met with the tragedy on Friday.

The Howrah-bound train crashed with the capsized bogies of the Coromandel Express which had collided with a stationary freight train seconds earlier.

"Down-line restoration complete. First train movement in section," tweeted Ashwini Vaishnaw.

Also Read Balasore train accident: 261 dead, 900+ injured as rescue ops conclude Odisha train tragedy: District hospitals witness huge flow of patients Balasore accident: Railway cancels 123 trains, diverts 56, reschedules 14 BSE Odisha 10th Result 2023: All you need to know about checking result TMC, BJP exchange barbs over Odisha's Balasore triple train accident Shangri-La Dialogue: World's spy chiefs meet in Singapore secret conclave Airbus nears 500 narrow-body jet order from IndiGo Airline: Report Ensuring availability of welfare scheme to people is top priority: Khattar Sri Lankan President expresses sorrow over tragic train collision in Odisha Odisha rail tragedy: Cong demands Railway Minister Vaishnaw's resignation