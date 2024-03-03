FM Sitharaman to inaugurate conference of GST enforcement chiefs on Monday

Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman will inaugurate the one-day conference and also deliver the keynote address on March 4, a finance ministry statement said

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will inaugurate on Monday a conference of enforcement chiefs of all state and central GST officers to tackle tax evasion.

In the conference, Goods and Services Tax (GST) formations will deliberate on combating GST evasion, including examining current challenges and delving into successful methods adopted by central and state tax enforcement officers.

It would also strategise on effective methods to combat fake invoicing, sharing best practices, fostering synergy, and leveraging technology and data.

The conference will also balance ease of doing business and discuss striking a crucial equilibrium between facilitating a smooth business environment and implementing effective and deterrent enforcement measures.

Embracing the spirit of cooperative federalism as exemplified by GST, this conference serves as a valuable platform for both Centre and state GST Enforcement authorities to share best practices, foster mutual learning, and collectively strengthen the GST administration, it added.