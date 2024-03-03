Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

FM Sitharaman to inaugurate conference of GST enforcement chiefs on Monday

It would also strategise on effective methods to combat fake invoicing, sharing best practices, fostering synergy, and leveraging technology and data

FM Nirmala Sitharaman at a meeting with fintech entities in New Delhi

Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman will inaugurate the one-day conference and also deliver the keynote address on March 4, a finance ministry statement said

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 03 2024 | 3:30 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will inaugurate on Monday a conference of enforcement chiefs of all state and central GST officers to tackle tax evasion.
In the conference, Goods and Services Tax (GST) formations will deliberate on combating GST evasion, including examining current challenges and delving into successful methods adopted by central and state tax enforcement officers.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
It would also strategise on effective methods to combat fake invoicing, sharing best practices, fostering synergy, and leveraging technology and data.
The conference will also balance ease of doing business and discuss striking a crucial equilibrium between facilitating a smooth business environment and implementing effective and deterrent enforcement measures.
Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman will inaugurate the one-day conference and also deliver the keynote address on March 4, a finance ministry statement said.
Embracing the spirit of cooperative federalism as exemplified by GST, this conference serves as a valuable platform for both Centre and state GST Enforcement authorities to share best practices, foster mutual learning, and collectively strengthen the GST administration, it added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

GST collection in Oct rises 13% to Rs 1.72 trillion, second-highest ever

Faceless scrutiny assessment under GST may take some time: GSTN official

GST Council decides to slash rates on millet products, molasses: FM

Tax collection to grow 3 times to over Rs 19 trn in 10 years of Modi govt

How to save money? Here are the 10 ways to save your tax in FY 2023-24

Fulfil dream of developed India: PM Modi to recruits in Gujarat govt jobs

Ahead of PM Modi's Srinagar visit, security forces put on alert: Officials

Manipur violence: CBI files charge sheet against seven in armoury loot case

PM to inaugurate Howrah Maidan-Esplanade, two sections of Kolkata Metro

Ahead of Lok Sabha polls, PM Modi to chair Council of Ministers' meet today

Topics : Nirmala Sitharaman GST regime tax evasion GST evasion

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 03 2024 | 3:30 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayHimachal Political Crisis LiveLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayDelhi AirportRadhika MerchantNEET MDS 2024Jharkhand CET 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon