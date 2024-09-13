Business Standard
Home / India News / Food ministry inks pact with FCI to boost grain operation efficiency

Food ministry inks pact with FCI to boost grain operation efficiency

"Depot efficiency parameters like capacity utilization, operational losses, security measures, and modernisation of processes are part of the performance benchmarking," the ministry said in statement

Labourers carry sacks of rice after unloading them from trucks at Food Corporation of India (FCI) godown during a nationwide lockdown. Photo: PTI

"Such large public expenditure must be evaluated for cost-effectiveness and value for money. This requires benchmarking critical operational parameters and establishing institutional accountability," the ministry added. Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 13 2024 | 5:07 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The food ministry has signed an agreement with the state-run Food Corporation of India (FCI) for the 2024-25 fiscal year, aiming to enhance efficiency and accountability in foodgrain procurement and distribution.
The MoU (Memorandum of Understanding) sets specific performance benchmarks, including metrics for FCI depots, and outlines accountability measures to optimise public fund usage in food security operations.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
"Depot efficiency parameters like capacity utilization, operational losses, security measures, and modernisation of processes are part of the performance benchmarking," the ministry said in a statement.
This initiative underscores the government's commitment to refining the Public Distribution System (PDS) and ensuring efficient management of food subsidy funds through improved FCI operations.
 
Established in 1965, FCI handles the purchase, storage, transport, distribution, and sale of foodgrains. It relies entirely on central government food subsidies, having no independent income source.
"Such large public expenditure must be evaluated for cost-effectiveness and value for money. This requires benchmarking critical operational parameters and establishing institutional accountability," the ministry added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Rice husk, Rice bran

Govt permits sale of 2.3 mn tonne of rice from FCI to ethanol makers

Pralhad Joshi, Pralhad

Tenders for boosting grain storage capacity given via online process: Govt

States can buy rice from FCI at Rs 2,800 per quintal: Pralhad Joshi

States can buy rice from FCI at Rs 2,800 per quintal: Pralhad Joshi

Godown, food grain, FCI, coronavirus

Govt allows FCI to sell wheat from stocks to flour millers, biscuit makers

wheat msp agriculture

FCI wheat procurement hits 26.6 mn tonnes, surpassing last year's purchase

Topics : FCI Policy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 13 2024 | 5:07 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVECM Arvind Kejriwal NewsAmbernath Gas LeakPN Gadgil Jewellers IPOiPhone 16 Pre-Order SaleUPSC Mains Admit Card 2024 ReleasedBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon