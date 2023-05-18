close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Food Processing Ministry seeks suggestions for 'World Food India' event

The second edition aims to celebrate 2023 as the International Year of Millets and to bring the global food processing industry together

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Food

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

2 min read Last Updated : May 18 2023 | 9:25 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Food Processing Industries Ministry on Thursday said it has sought suggestions from other ministries and departments for the second edition 'World Food India 2023' to be held during the first week of November.

The first edition of the 'World Food India' was launched in 2017 with the objective of introducing the world to rich Indian food culture as well as promoting investments in the diverse food processing sector of the country.

The second edition aims to celebrate 2023 as the International Year of Millets and to bring the global food processing industry together.

An inter-ministerial committee meeting, chaired by Anita Praveen, recently discussed the government's preparedness so far for this event, an official statement said.

"All central ministries and departments were requested to share suggestions on the planned sessions of World Food India and participate in the event activities as well as support the ministry in awareness creation," it said.

Further, the Investment Facilitation Cell (Invest India) and the event partner (Ficci) have been directed to coordinate with the respective ministries for the same, the statement said.

Also Read

RCB unveiled new jersey and honours for ABD and Gayle in RCB Unbox event

FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2023: Obstacles India will face on its home turf

OnePlus Cloud 11 event today: Where to watch livestream and what to expect

DoPT asks UPSC to recruit private sector specialists for top jobs

Hockey World Cup 2023: Teams, schedule, venues and everything one must know

No orders for staff to be passed by CS without his nod: Delhi minister

Ensure parity in learning outcomes, customised for each child: Atishi

Over 100,000 farmers from 1,000 panchayats attend orientation in J&K

Govt holds meetings to prepare for adverse monsoon, works on action plans

India, UK struggling to make progress in free trade talks: Reports

The next inter-ministerial committee meeting is expected to be held in June 2023 to firm up concrete partnerships/ participation of different stakeholders, it added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : food processing Food processing industry food

First Published: May 18 2023 | 9:25 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Sustainable fashion gets thrown a life jacket after PM wears upcycled sadri

Ecoline Clothing manufacturing unit
3 min read

CJI inaugurates training-cum-examination centre in Supreme Court complex

Chandrachud
1 min read

ITC net profit rises 23.35% to Rs 5,175 crore in Q4FY23, beats estimates

The combined net profit of 20 cyclical companies in the index is expected to grow by 38.8 per cent YoY to Rs 1.01 trillion
4 min read

Bureaucrat-turned-politician Meghwal replaces Rijiju as law minister

Arjun Ram Meghwal
3 min read

Govt holds meetings to prepare for adverse monsoon, works on action plans

A man with his bicycle wades through a waterlogged street amid monsoon rains, in Mumbai (Photo: PTI)
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

Your credit card payments overseas will attract a 20% TCS from July 1

Credit card
4 min read

Cabinet reshuffle: Arjun Meghwal replaces Kiren Rijiju as new law minister

kiren rijiju
2 min read

SC stays West Bengal government's order banning film 'The Kerala Story'

The kerala story
3 min read

Constitution bench of SC to pronounce verdict on Jallikattu matter tomorrow

Supreme Court (Photo: Wikipedia)
2 min read

Jallikattu cultural heritage: SC upholds Tamil Nadu law allowing the sport

Bull tamers attempt to tame a bull during the Avaniyapuram jallikattu as part of Pongal celebrations in Madurai (Photo: PTI)
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon