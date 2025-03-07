Friday, March 07, 2025 | 08:26 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Bengaluru court clears Goa tourism minister in illegal mining case

Bengaluru court clears Goa tourism minister in illegal mining case

The inquiry estimated that illegal mining had cost the state more than USD 6 billion over five years. Consequently, the authorities ordered all mines to suspend operations from September 2012

Rohan Khaunte, Goa tourism minister | File Image

Press Trust of India Bengaluru
Last Updated : Mar 07 2025 | 8:23 PM IST

Goa Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte has been acquitted by a Bengaluru court in a case related to illegal iron ore mining and transportation. The verdict brings closure to a high-profile case that has been under scrutiny for several years.

The case traces back to the early 2010s when allegations of widespread illegal mining activities emerged in Goa. In 2012, a government-backed inquiry led by retired judge M B Shah reported that all 90 iron ore mines in Goa were operating illegally, lacking proper environmental permissions.

The inquiry estimated that illegal mining had cost the state more than USD 6 billion over five years. Consequently, the authorities ordered all mines to suspend operations from September 2012.

 

In 2015, the Goa government renewed 88 mining leases, a move that faced legal challenges. Activists argued that these renewals were arbitrary and bypassed mandatory auctioning processes. Subsequently, in February 2018, the Supreme Court quashed these lease renewals, citing the need for fresh leases to be granted through a transparent process.

Khaunte, who previously held the portfolio for Mines and Geology before becoming the tourism minister, was accused of facilitating illegal mining operations and permitting the unauthorised transportation of iron ore during his tenure.

The prosecution alleged that he wilfully overlooked regulatory norms, leading to significant revenue losses for the state and environmental degradation.

The trial, held in Bengaluru due to jurisdictional considerations, examined extensive evidence and testimonies over several months. The defense argued that Khaunte had adhered to all requisite procedures and that the allegations were politically motivated.

In its verdict, the court stated that the prosecution failed to provide conclusive evidence linking Khaunte directly to the illegal activities.

The judge noted that while there were systemic lapses in the mining sector during the period in question, attributing these solely to the minister without concrete proof was untenable.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mar 07 2025 | 8:23 PM IST

