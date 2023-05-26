Former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain granted bail by SC till July 11

He was first admitted to the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital and later shifted to the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) Hospital due to breathing problems.

The Supreme Court on Friday granted interim bail to Delhi's former minister Satyendar Jain on medical grounds. He has been granted bail till July 11. Jain, who has been in Tihar Jail since May last year, was hospitalised on Thursday after he collapsed in the prison bathroom due to dizziness.