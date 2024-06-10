Former Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar gets power and urban affairs ministry

Once appointed the head for reconstruction of Bhuj after the deadly 2002 earthquake by the then Gujarat chief minister Narendra Modi, Manohar Lal Khattar has now been entrusted with building homes and powering them too. The two-time chief minister of Haryana was allocated the Ministry of Power and Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) on Monday.

Khattar, who is considered close to PM Modi since the time they served together in the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), will be taking over two ministries that will shape the socio-economic growth of the country. The importance of the MoHUA was well evident in the first Cabinet meeting of the third term of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government when it announced 3 crore homes under the PM Awas Yojana (PMAY).

“It has been decided in the Cabinet meeting today to provide assistance to 3 crore additional rural and urban households for the construction of houses, to meet the housing requirements arising out of the increase in the number of eligible families,” said a statement by the government. PMAY, launched in 2015, provides assistance to the eligible rural and urban households for the construction of houses with basic amenities. Under PMAY, a total of 4.21 crore houses have been completed for the eligible poor families under the housing schemes in the last 10 years, according to government data.

During his stint as the Haryana CM, the state jumped on the bandwagon of power distribution reforms launched by the BJP government in the Centre. The state was the first to adopt smart metering. However, its financial and operational metrics have taken more than eight years to improve. The biggest reason has been subsidising electricity to the farmer population and dated power infrastructure in a state which has multiple commercial zones such as Gurgaon.

Khattar takes over the power ministry at a time when it is pushing crucial reforms in power distribution. The country’s electricity demand is touching a new record every year and the ministry needs to plan both generation and transmission for the future.

The Union Power Ministry has pulled all strings to ensure surplus power supply. This included directives on importing coal and running gas-based units. Officials said this has helped the country wade through extreme heat days with no major hiccup. Khattar would need to continue this streak while ensuring affordable electricity is accessible to all.

The power ministry also faces the challenge of maintaining power generation capacity, largely dependent on coal, and balancing it against the global demand to dial down fossil fuels.