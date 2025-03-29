Saturday, March 29, 2025 | 05:04 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / Former HC judge Nirmal Yadav acquitted in 2008 cash-at-judge's door case

Former HC judge Nirmal Yadav acquitted in 2008 cash-at-judge's door case

The court on Thursday had heard the final arguments in the case registered against Justice Yadav by the Central Bureau of Investigation and posted the pronouncement of verdict for March 29

The Court of Special CBI Judge Alka Malik pronounced the verdict on Saturday.

Press Trust of India Chandigarh
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 29 2025 | 5:00 PM IST

A special CBI court here on Saturday acquitted former Punjab and Haryana High Court judge Justice (Retd) Nirmal Yadav and four others in the 2008 cash-at-judge's door case.

In the sensational case, a packet containing Rs 15 lakh was allegedly wrongly delivered at the residence of Justice Nirmaljit Kaur, another sitting high court judge, on August 13, 2008. It was alleged that the cash was meant for Justice Nirmal Yadav as a bribe to influence a property deal.

Defence counsel Vishal Garg said the court acquitted former Justice Nirmal Yadav and four others. There were a total five accused in the case, one of whom died during the trial.

 

The court on Thursday had heard the final arguments in the case registered against Justice Yadav by the Central Bureau of Investigation and posted the pronouncement of verdict for March 29.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : High Court corruption Indian Judiciary CBI

First Published: Mar 29 2025 | 5:00 PM IST

