Saturday, March 29, 2025 | 04:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / IRCTC case: Lalu Prasad, Rabri Devi, Tejashvi Yadav seek discharge

IRCTC case: Lalu Prasad, Rabri Devi, Tejashvi Yadav seek discharge

The accused made the submission through senior advocate Maninder Singh during the arguments on the framing of charges in the case

Tejashwi Yadav,Tejashwi, Lalu Prasad Yadav, Lalu Prasad, Lalu

The three accused have made the submissions before special judge Vishal Gogne. | File Photo

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 29 2025 | 4:27 PM IST

Listen to This Article

RJD president Lalu Prasad, his wife Rabri Devi and their son Tejashvi Yadav on Saturday urged a court here to discharge them in a corruption case connected to purported irregularities in the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) between 2004 and 2014.

The three made the submissions before special judge Vishal Gogne, claiming that the CBI's case was based on "pick and choose" and the allegations against them were "false".

The accused made the submission through senior advocate Maninder Singh during the arguments on the framing of charges in the case.

They have been charge-sheeted for various offences, including criminal conspiracy, cheating and corruption, that carry a maximum jail term of seven years.

 

The three claimed before the judge that the allegations levelled against them by the CBI were false, selective and motivated, adding that the central probe agency lacked evidence to prosecute them in the case.

Also Read

Lalu Prasad Yadav, Lalu Prasad, Lalu

IRCTC case: Lalu Prasad, Rabri Devi, Tejashvi Yadav deny corruption charges

Rabri Devi, Rabri

Land-for-jobs case: Rabri Devi, Tej Pratap appear before ED; Lalu summoned

Ashwini Vaishnaw, Ashwini, Vaishnaw

Rail mishaps dropped 90% since Lalu's time, Vaishnaw tells Rajya Sabha

Lalu Prasad Yadav, Lalu Prasad, Lalu

IRCTC case: Lalu Prasad Yadav challenges validity of prosecution sanctions

Lalu Prasad Yadav, Lalu Prasad, Lalu

Land-for-jobs scam: Delhi court summons Lalu Prasad, his family members

The hearing in the case will resume on April 21.

"Part arguments heard on behalf of A-1 to A-4 (Lalu, Rabri, Tejashwi and Lara Projects LLP). Put up for further submissions," the judge said.

Prasad, who was the railway minister during the UPA-1 government, had earlier questioned the validity of sanctions obtained by the CBI to prosecute him in the case.

The agency told the court on February 28 that there was sufficient evidence to prosecute the accused.

The case stems from alleged irregularities in the grant of operational contracts of two IRCTC hotels to a private firm.

According to the CBI chargesheet, a conspiracy was hatched between 2004 and 2014 in pursuance of which BNR hotels of the Indian Railways, located in Puri and Ranchi, were first transferred to the IRCTC. Later, they were leased to the Patna-based Sujata Hotels Private Limited for operations and maintenance.

The tender process, the agency alleged, was rigged and manipulated and the conditions were tweaked to help the private party -- Sujata Hotels.

The chargesheet also names the then group general managers of IRCTC, V K Asthana and R K Goyal; and Vijay Kochhar and Vinay Kochhar, both directors of Sujata Hotels and owners of Chanakya Hotel.

Delight Marketing Company, now known as Lara Projects, and Sujata Hotels Private Limited have also been named as accused in the chargesheet.

More From This Section

Reasi-Katra rail link

Over 86,000 elderly benefit from Delhi's 'Teerth Yojana', Rameshwaram tops

Relief aid, relief material, rescue

LIVE News: India sends relief materials to quake-hit Myanmar under 'Operation Brahma'

Thirty-one years after it was launched, the relevance of the Member of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS), and similar schemes that legislative assemblies, municipalities and panchayats initiated in its wake for their respective electe

Bengaluru municipal body unveils Rs 19,930 crore Budget for 2025-26

Tejaji temple protest

VHP, Bajrang Dal hold protest in Jaipur over vandalism at Tejaji temple

National Pollution Control Day

Not acceptable that children need to wear masks to play outside: SC judge

Topics : Lalu Prasad Yadav Rabri Devi IRCTC case

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 29 2025 | 4:26 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold Silver Price TodayLatest LIVE newsSpinaroo Commercial IPOCSK vs RCB LIVE ScoreWhat is Studio GhibliIPL 2025 Point TableIPL 2025 Schedule
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon