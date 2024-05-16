Business Standard
Former Indian Newspaper Society President Naresh Mohan passes away

Union Minister Anurag Thakur and industry leaders paid tributes to the late media veteran and remembered his invaluable contribution to the field

Nisha Anand New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 16 2024 | 5:01 PM IST

Media veteran and former President of Indian Newspaper Society, Naresh Mohan, passed away on Thursday at the age of 82.

Reflecting on Mohan’s legacy, the President of The Indian Newspaper Society (INS), Rakesh Sharma, highlighted the invaluable contributions made by him during his tenure. Under his guidance, the Indian Newspaper Society flourished, benefiting immensely from his vision and leadership, Sharma noted.
Offering sympathies to Mohan's bereaved family, Sharma extended heartfelt condolences, praying for strength and fortitude during this challenging time.

Anurag Thakur pays tribute

Union Minister Anurag Thakur also paid his tributes to the late media veteran. “Saddened by the demise of Naresh Mohan ji, a distinguished media personality who, in his career spanning decades, held numerous posts and left an indelible impact through his works and erudition. My deepest condolences to his family members in this hour of grief. May his soul rest in peace. Om Shanti,” the Information and Broadcasting minister said in a post on ‘X’.

“Deeply saddened by the demise of Shri Naresh Mohan ji, a distinguished and dedicated personality whose decades-long career left an indelible impact on the media industry. My deepest condolences to his family and friends. May his soul rest in peace. Om Shanti,” said Vijay Darda, the Chairman of Lokmat Media.

According to the official website of INS, Mohan served as the president of the organisation in 1990-91.

Mohan was in the intensive care unit of a local hospital in New Delhi and suffered multi-organ failure leading to his demise, the Tribune informed.

During his distinguished career, he was associated with several prominent newspapers, including Hindustan Times, The Tribune, the United News of India among others.
Anurag Thakur Newspaper media industry Indian media firms

First Published: May 16 2024 | 5:01 PM IST

