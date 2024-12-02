Four decades of Bhopal gas tragedy: A wound that still hasn't healed

Four decades ago, on this day—the intervening night of December 2 and 3, 1984—the slow-paced city of Bhopal was suddenly thrown into chaos. Forty-five tonnes of methyl isocyanate gas, released from the Union Carbide India Limited (UCIL) factory in JP Nagar, Bhopal, changed the city’s identity forever.
Even after four decades, the wounds of the city remain unhealed. The complete disposal of the toxic waste at the UCIL plant is still pending, water in the surrounding area is contaminated, and the victims’ endless wait for justice continues.
Recalling that dreadful night, Padma awardee and noted litterateur Late Manzoor Ehtesham once said, “I still remember everything. It was late at night, and Malavika Sarkar's Kathak was being played on television. Suddenly, someone coughed. I called out to my wife Sarwar to see who was coughing at this time. Just then, my brother's wife knocked on the door and said that gas had leaked from Union Carbide. We came out of the house. There was a horrific scene on the road. It was as if the air had choked. It was suffocating. People were lying on the roads like wax sculptures. My younger brother took out the jeep. The people running on the road got on the jeep without listening to anything. What could we say to them? And who would listen to us? My sister-in-law and daughter Sadaf were left behind. Sarwar and I sat on the bonnet of the jeep. After reaching Arera Colony, we took a friend's car and went home again. No one was found there. We called out at Roshanpura intersection, found our family, and were able to be together again. That night changed all of us forever.”
That night, the deadly gas engulfed 40 square kilometres of Bhopal city, inflicting a wound that may never be erased from the body and mind of Bhopal. Thousands of people died. That pain has turned 40 years old today. The gas affected a quarter of Bhopal's population at the time, about two lakh people. Although the official death toll is around 4,000–5,000, independent agencies estimate that the tragedy killed 25,000–30,000 people and left lakhs permanently sick and disabled.
Even after four decades, despite several court orders, hundreds of tonnes of toxic waste remain at the UCIL premises. According to a 2010 government study, apart from the 337 tonnes of toxic waste at the site, 11 lakh tonnes of soil is contaminated. Groundwater in the vicinity has also been found to be severely polluted. Several government and non-government studies show the presence of heavy metals and other toxic substances in the groundwater around the factory.
Rachna Dhingra, a member of the Bhopal Group for Information and Action, says groundwater pollution is continually spreading to new areas because the toxic waste has not been disposed of properly. Highlighting the misclassification of gas victims, Dhingra said, “Union Carbide’s own documents state that the damage caused by exposure to methyl isocyanate is of a permanent nature, yet 93 per cent of the compensation claimants have been classified as temporarily damaged by the government. This is the main reason for gas victims receiving inadequate compensation.”